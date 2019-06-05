Day At The Track

Campbell sends out six winners

05:46 AM 05 Jun 2019 NZST
CHESTER PA - The Jim Campbell Stable came to the first set of two-year-old qualifying races at Harrah's Philadelphia ready to roar, as the harness racing trainer won six races during the Tuesday morning trials, including five of the six on the trot.

Among the trotting colts, a pair sponsored by Campbell and owner/breeder Fashion Farms LLC, both out of champion full sisters, won by a combined 37 lengths. The faster was Real Cool Sam, a son of Muscle Hill and the first foal of his dam Cooler Schooner, put on the front by David Miller and winning in 1:59.2 with identical back :28.3 quarters. Miller also drove the Possess The Will - Broadway Schooner baby Steel Schooner, a ¾ brother to millionaire star Broadway Donna, to an engine success in 2:01.2, coming the back half in :59.2.

Campbell also scored at first asking with the Father Patrick - Muscle Amour youngster Saxon, rallying out of the pocket from behind a slow pace to stop the timer in 2:04.3 for driver Tim Tetrick and the Runthetable Stables.

On the pacing colt side, trainer Bruce Saunders harnessed a pair of winners, the first being the Western Ideal - Southwind Piaya colt Manticore, who won his 1:58.2 mile coming out of the two-hole with twin :28.1 back quarters for David Miller and the ownership of M&L Of Delaware LLC and M&M Harness Racing LLC. Rockin Rocko, a colt by Rockin Image - Pacific Classic (a half sister to Pacific Fella), then came uncovered from third for driver Dexter Dunn and burned home in :56.1 - :27.2 in a 1:59.2 triumph for Joseph Martinelli Sr.

Jim Campbell added a fourth colt success with the Sweet Lou - Show And Tell pacing entire Tell Them Lou, who also stepped home in :56.1 - :27.2 to record a 1:58 victory from the pocket for driver Tim Tetrick and the partnership of Fashion Farms LLC and Judith Peres.

When the baby action switched over to the fillies, Campbell kept in the forefront, taking both divisions for trotters. The first winner was Sherry Lyns Lady, a $220,000 yearling purchase, coming out of the pocket with :28.2 finishing speed to tally in 2:02.1. Owned by Coyote Wynd Farms, Sherry Lyns Lady is by Father Patrick and is the first foal of Demoiselle Hanover, whose dam D Train also produced champion racehorse and sire Donato Hanover. Sherry Lyns Lady had driver Tim Tetrick.

Another Campbell / David Miller/ Fashion Farms winning teaming was Impressive Fashion, whose 2:03 final time may not initially seem impressive but whose own back fractions of :57.2 - :27.3 certainly do. Impressive Fashion is a Father Patrick filly out of Impressive Kemp, a half-sister to Trixton, with other stars close up in her pedigree.

In the pacing filly ranks, the fastest winner was Alicorn, a daughter of Bettor's Delight - Mythical who came out of the two-hole and turned in a :57.1 last half to start her career with a 1:58 victory for driver Andrew McCarthy, trainer Roland Mallar, and owners Windemere Stable LLC and Robert Muscara.

 

PHHA / Harrah's Philadelphia

Jerry Connors

Campbell sends out six winners
