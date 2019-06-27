Can Blockjorg shake the bridesmaid tag?

For much of her two-year-old season of racing, Blockjorg has regularly filled the bridesmaid position.

In fact, the Colin Reeves-trained filly has finished second at her past three starts behind smart fillies Weewah, Askmeilltellya and Fifty Five Reborn.

To compound the frustration of running second, the filly has drawn wide or on the back line in each of those starts.

Connections of the filly could be forgiven for thinking a favourable barrier draw was coming in this Friday's Westbred Classic (2130m).

When the draw came out and Blockjorg had been allocated barrier eight their hopes of winning this week's Group 1 took a massive hit.

To make matters even more difficult for Blockjorg, fancied rivals Double Expresso and Intheskyrocket drew to her inside, while Suing You looks poised to get a good run from barrier seven.

Despite the draw, reinsman Morgan Woodley was still hopeful Blockjorg would be capable of getting her chance to take out the $100,000 event.

"She's a filly with a lot of potential," he said.

"We would've liked to have seen her come up with a bit better ally, but it's only a starting point.

"She's a filly that can be put into the race and stick on really well.

"We will be hoping for a bit of speed on Friday and hopefully be put into it at some stage.

"There's nothing to indicate she won't go every bit as well as what she has been, if not better."

Another of the consistent two-year-old fillies this season has been the Bob Mellsop-trained Breanna, who has recorded one win and three placings from nine starts.

The Follow The Stars filly produced one of her career best performances in the Sales Classic in March when third to Double Expresso.

Lauren Jones gets the chance to drive the filly from barrier one this week, having drove her for the first time last start.

Jones said she expected a much better showing this week and had plenty of options from barrier one.

"I never usually get the good barriers in big races like that," she said.

"I don't get to drive in too many Group races, so it's a bit exciting.

"She's got the option to hold out and wait for whoever we want to hand up to.

"Hopefully with a good suck along trip she can be right there."

Fifty Five Reborn capped off her preparations for the Westbred Classic with a strong win in the Westsired Pace last week.

However, the Colin Brown-trained and driven filly will have her work cut out from barrier seven.

Brown's daughter Maddison will get her chance at Group 1 glory when she drives the Gary Hall Snr-trained Advance Your Dream from barrier nine.

Run For Mercy, Vallani Magic, Some Copper Beach, Missbillynotsilly and Moon Goddess round out the field for the feature event.