Can La Sulieman claim the Consolation?

He may be lining up in the Westbred Colts & Geldings Consolation, but it will be anything but a consolation prize if La Sulieman could take out the $20,000 event on Friday night.

La Sulieman returned to racing earlier this month, after more than a year off scene with multiple leg injuries.

The son of Alta Christiano was successful first-up at Pinjarra, a win that meant so much to trainer Debbie Padberg and connections.

He has since been well beaten in two subsequent starts at Pinjarra, but they will matter very little if he can salute in the Consolation.

The gelding gets a golden opportunity to start from barrier one for the first time in his career and has shown he's got solid gate speed.

Luke Edwards teams up with La Sulieman once more and said he was ready to win again.

"He probably went too well first-up," he said.

"He probably got the second-up blues and Monday he made a big run from the back of the field.

"He's come up with a good draw.

"He will run a really good race."

Despite never having started from barrier one, Edwards was confident he could hold the lead and was excited about the prospect of seeing La Sulieman in front.

Regardless of how La Sulieman performed tomorrow night, Edwards said he was relieved to see him back racing after a tumultuous run with injury and was hopeful he had a bright future.

"He's a bit of green horse and he's still learning what it's all about," he said.

"It's good to see him come back from some serious injuries and it's good for the owners."

Gold Horseshoe is expected to provide plenty of resistance to La Sulieman, following his stylish win at Pinjarra on June 10.

Chris Lewis takes the drive behind the Colin Reeves-trained pacer, who has scored two wins from his four career starts.

Our Virtuoso and Bettor Be Oscar were named as the emergencies for the Group 1 final.

The pair both look set to play a big part in the Consolation from barrier five and 12 respectively.

In the fillies Consolation, a last start win from the Donald Harper-trained and driven Stormy Nights is expected to see her play a big part in the finish.

Stormy Nights finished behind the Colin Brown-trained Caruba on debut last month prior to her Bunbury success.

Caruba is one of two fillies with solid claims in the race for Brown, with Arma Veyron also engaged.

Brown drives Arma Veyron from barrier five, while Dylan Egerton-Green teams up with Caruba from barrier seven.

Meanwhile, Aristocratic Star looks set to get his chance to make up for his shock defeat at the hands of Manning in last week's Pearl Classic when he lines up from barrier one in the Westsired colts & geldings Pace.