Can Whitecookie stay undefeated this year

Trois-Rivieres, QC - For his entire young harness racing career, Whitecookie has never tasted defeat when purse money was on the line.

Undefeated is six starts, Whitecookie is the overwhelming favorite to win his $55,000 division of the Future Stars Series Championship Final at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday.

There are eight championship finals Sunday, four for three-year-olds (Breeders Cup Series), each with a purse of $65,000 and four Future Stars Series finals for two-year-old. Total purses on the day are over $500,000 and it is the richest day of horse racing in all of Quebec.

Whitecookie is a two-year-old colt by Windfall Blue Chip from the Team Hanover mare, Teamtress. He has the pedigree to be the winner he is.

Teamtress has had 12 foals, Whitecookie is number 11 and there is a yearling. But from the 11 foals of racing age, 9 of them have race records of under 1:59.1, including Whitecookie's million dollar winning half-sister, Pancleefandarpels, who won $1,057,244 with a record of p,7,1:50.1. Another half-sister, Seamstresforthepan, won $431,957 with a record of p,5,1:52.4.

In his last start, the third leg of the series, Whitecookie was at his best for owner, trainer and driver Marie Claude Auger of Trois-Rivieres. Leading from start to finish, Whitecookie stopped the teletimer in a lifetime best 1:57 clocking. Just three-fifths of a second from the track record.

In actuality, Whitecookie did lose one race. It was his first qualifying attempt at the Hippodrome 3R. He was second by three-quarters of a length in 2:03.2. From that point on he has never lost a race. In his last five wins he had led from start to finish. In his first pari-mutuel purse start at Rideau Carleton, Whitecookie came from off the pace to win by a nose in 1:58.2.

For this Sunday, Whitecookie and Auger will start from post four in the tenth race championship final. He has beaten everyone in the field except for My Bettors Del (post 3). This son of Bettor's Delight has two wins, both in the series at H3R, the fastest a 1:59.1 clocking. He has been raced timed in 1:54 at Mohawk Park.

Other possible contenders are Kinnder Big Boss (post 8) and the entry of Eclat De Rire (post 2) and Retour Au Jeu (post 5) for trainer Maxime Veyale and owner/breeder Guy Corbeil of Mirabel.

As for Whitecookie, the possibility of having an undefeated season lay in his hands. And from what Marie Claude Auger has achieved with him this season, the outlook for wiring the field again tomorrow seems like a pretty good bet.

First race post time at the Hippodrome 3R is 1:00 pm Sunday.

There are 14 races on the program and the championship finals are race 4, 5 and 7 through the 12th race.

For a free race program or to view the races live from H3R, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.