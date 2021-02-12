Can these stallions last forever?

Bettor's Delight certainly looks like he has a few more years in him yet!

Champion harness racing stallion Bettor's Delight is now 23 years old and top sire Art Major is just one year younger at 22 years old.

These two stallions dominate the Australasian sires lists and once gone new stallions have to emerge or should emerge. Some highly promising young stallions are out there but to date breeders are still looking for the next hot commercial stallion to arrive in the flesh.

Bettor's Delight needs no introduction and to date has completely dominated money winning sires lists throughout the world. In North America to date he has produced the winners of over $270,000,000 !

That is right $270,000,000 to date with an average of $129,521 per foal born.

He has 31 winners with over $1,000,000 in earnings and that is just in North America.

In Australia Bettor's Delight has produced the winners of over $47m with an average earnings per starter of $63,000.

And in New Zealand Bettor's Delight has produced the winners of over $61m to date including the mighty Lazarus with $4m to his credit..

Total earnings world-wide from Bettor's Delight progeny to date is a staggering $378,000,000 the most of any stallion thoroughbred or standardbred in history. There is no comparison, no even close and they are the facts.

By the way, if you have forgot about who the sire of the dam of Bettor's Delight is, it is Armbro Emerson , yes Armbro Emerson, by Abercrombie from an Albatross mare. It such a laugh when you listen to some breeders and hear that they would not breed to such and such stallion because the stallion is out of a mare by a sire not well known. Or by a sire that is not well known!

Bettor's Delight winning the 2001 North America Cup XVIII

Next to talk about is top sire Art Major who is now 22 years old.

Once again Art Major needs no introduction as he is a top commercial stallion Down Under.

Art Major has produced to date over $144,000,000 in progeny earnings in North America. He has an average earnings per foal, old enough to race of $97,612 and has sired nine millionaires.

In Australia he has done an exceptional job with progeny earnings of over $68m with an average earnings per starter of just under $50,000.

In New Zealand Art Major has sired the winners of over $17m. Art Major has progeny earnings of $229,000,000 throughout the world.

By the way Art Major is out of a Nihilator mare who in turn is out of a Big Towner mare.

Art Major winning the 2003 Canadian Pacing Derby Final

There are 25 yearlings by Bettor's Delight in the National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on Sunday and 31 in the Sale in Christchurch next week.

There are 19 yearlings by Art Major in the National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka and 41 in the Sale at Christchurch next week.

In the Breckon Farms draft there are two colts an a filly by Bettor's Delight that we have not covered to date.

Lot 2 Ok Boomer

Ok Boomer pedigree combines both the champion sires Bettor's Delight and Art Major.

Ok Boomer's dam a half-sister to mother of top Australian Grand Circuit pacer King Of Swing. Ok Boomer is a colt by the incomparable Bettor’s Delight out of the Art Major mare Reachforthetill, an unraced half-sister to the NZ Sires’ Stakes 3YO champion and Great Northern Oaks winner Twist And Twirl, the dam of the Miracle Mile and A. G. Hunter Cup winner King Of Swing and the Sires’ Stakes 2YO Final winner Bettor Twist. His dam is also a half-sister to the multiple NSW Group winner Feels Like Magic and to the $130,000 winning mare Bettor Give It, whose the dam of the NSW Sapling Stakes and SA Derby winner Mach Dan.

Lot 101 Greater Good

Greater Good is a sister to champion racemare Elle Mac. She is a bay filly bred on the identical cross as Lazarus, Chicago Bull, Ohoka Punter and Thefixer.

She’s by the world’s leading stakewinning sire Bettor’s Delight from the Christian Cullen mare Goodlookinggirl, the dam of five foals to race for four winners headed up by the 2YO Filly of the Year and 4YO Mare of the Year and NZ record holder Elle Mac, the winner of 12 races and $607,000 including the Sires’ Stakes 2YO and 3YO Finals, Northern Oaks and Harness Jewels. She’s a half-sister to the Sires’ Stakes 2YO Final, Young Guns and Queensland Oaks placegetter Miss Streisand. Her dam is a half-sister to nine winners including the dual Winter Cup winner Waitfornoone, Mark Dennis, the winner of $340,000, the Listed winner Fight Fire With Fire and to the dam of the dual South Australian Cup winner and dual Inter Dominion Final placegetter Flaming Flutter (1:49.2) and the Alabar 3YO Classic winner Two Times Bettor.

Lot 105 Bettor High

Bettor High is a half-sister to 1:56.5 NSW winner Bita Banta. A filly by the incomparable Bettor’s Delight with a 3x4 cross to Cam Fella and a 4x4 cross to Abercrombie. She’s a half-sister to the NSW winner Bita Banta (1:56.5).

Her dam the 1:57 winning Mach Three mare High Society Gal is a sister to the Yearling Sales 2YO North Island Graduate and Sires’ Stakes 2YO heat winner and Newcastle Mile placegetter Chachingchaching and a half-sister to the Menangle winner Giddy Heights (1:53.9, the Young Guns placegetter Smart Fortune and to the dam of the Perth winner Head Honcho (1:53.7). The grand-dam is a Group 1 placegetter who’s a half-sister to the Yearling Sales 2YO Final winner Exotic Lover and to the dam of the outstanding WA pacer Vampiro

In the Breckon Farms draft in the National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on Sunday they have five Art Major colts that we have not covered to date.

Lot 42 Wild Willow

Wild Willow is a colt from a NZ Sires Stakes Championship winner. A colt by the outstanding racehorse and sire Art Major .

He’s the second foal of the Sires’ Stakes 3YO Championship winner, NSW Ladyship Mile placegetter and NZ record holder Willow, a half-sister to two sub 2:00 winners and to the dam of the prolific Albion Park winner Phantom Rockstar.

The colt’s grand-dam Listen To The Rhythm won 15 races and $130,000 and was placed in the Breeders Crown 3YO Final. He’s closely related to the Australian Horse of the Year and Grand Circuit champion Atitagain, the Messenger winner Rain Again, Tricky Styx, who won the WA Diamond and Champagne Classics, and the WA Pearl Classic winner Go West U Terror.

Lot 94 Capital Gains

Capital Gains is an Art Major colt out of a sister to Elle Mac. A colt by the sire of the Miracle Mile winner Field Marshal, the Victoria Cup winner For A Reason and the champion racemare Princess Tiffany.

His dam, Fellamongsttabeauty, is a Bettor’s Delight sister to the six-time Group 1 winner Elle Mac, the winner of $607,000, and a half-sister to the multiple Group 1 placegetter Miss Streisand.

The grand-dam is a half-sister to four $100,000 earners including Mark Dennis, the dual Winter Cup winner Waitfornoone, Fight Fire With Fire and to the dam of the dual South Australian Cup winner and dual Inter Dominion Final placegetter Flaming Flutter (1:49.2), the winner of $820,000.

Lot 109 Major Hulabaloo

This colt is from the family of the great Rocknroll Hanover. He is a bay colt who carries a 2X3 cross to super sire Artsplace. A son of the great Art Major , the sire of the winners of more than $100 million, he’s from a powerful all-American family.

He’s the second foal of Bettor’s Delight mare whose dam ranks as a half-sister to eight winners including the multiple NSW Group winner Blazin N Cullen.

The colt’s third dam is a sister to top American racehorses and sires Red River Hanover, Richess Hanover, Rustler Hanover and Righteous Hanover and a half-sister to the Hall of Fame Immortal Rocknroll Hanover.

Lot 130 Lydia's Art

This colt is from a sister to the Jewels, Breeders Crown and Oaks winner Partyon and the dual Derby winner Line Up. He is a bay colt by the seven-time champion Australian two-year-old sire Art Major , the sire of the winners of more than $100 million and 16 in the 1:50 list.

He’s the first colt form the Bettor’s Delight mare Lydia’s Delight, a full sister the 2YO Jewels, 2YO Breeders Crown, NSW and Northern Oaks and Queen Of Hearts winner Partyon, the NSW and Victoria Derby winner Line Up, the 1:53 Menangle winner Typhoon Stride and the Sires’ Stakes 2YO heat winner Ubettabelieveit. The colt is from the immediate family of the Group 3 winner Glenferrie Blade (1:52.8 and the Melton and Menangle winner High Rolling (1:51.8)

Lot 133 Wolf Of Wall Street

Wolf On Wall Street is a grandson of the NZ Oaks placegetter Angela’s Dream. Boasting a 2x4 cross to the incomparable Artsplace, this brown colt is by the champion racehorse, sire and broodmare sire Art Major .

He’s the second foal of the 1:59 Bettor’s Delight mare Moving Money, a daughter of the Nevele R Fillies heat winner and NZ Oaks runner-up Angela’s Dream who’s a half-sister to seven sub 2:00 winners and three $100,000 earners including the NZ Sapling Stakes winner Jackson Street, the Gloucester Park winners Fifth Edition and Meet Me In Seattle and the Albion Park winner Brass Lantern.

Harnesslink Media