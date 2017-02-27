Day At The Track

€120,000 Gr. II Prix Paul Bastard

04:48 AM 27 Feb 2017 NZDT
Canadian d’Am
Canadian d’Am
Le Trot Photo

February 26, 2017 - Grand Prix de Paris day began with the Groupe II harness racing Monte Prix Paul Bastard (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, eight starters). A large crowd saw the 1/2 favorite Canadian d’Am (5m Ready Cash-Kanadia) be a decisive 1.14.3kr winner for jockey Mathieu Mottier, trainer Franck Leblanc and owner Laurent Efin.

The winner recorded his tenth victory in 22 starts now for earnings of €516,410.

6.1/1 Celina Polks (5f Kool du Caux-La Canella) was second for Alexandre Abrivard and owner/trainer Joel Van Eeckhaute. Third went to 6.2/1 Cyprien de Bordes (5m Ouragon de Celland-Perle des Bordes) for jockey J.L.Cl Dersoir. Legendary Joel Hallais trains this one for Ecurie Rib.

This winner stalked the slow pace from a loose death seat position until surging to the front late in the final bend.

Canadian d’Am then coasted to a open lengths lead and held off his pursuers to the line.

 


 

