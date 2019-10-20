Canadian record matched by Don't Let'em

MILTON, ONT, October 19, 2019 - Yannick Gingras drove Dont Letem to a 1:51.3 win in the $32,500 (CAD) Breeders Crown Three-Year-Old Colt Trot elimination on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

A field of 10 competed with the top-eight finishers advancing to next Saturday's $600,000 final. Forbidden Trade and Greenshoe received byes to the final.

The Nancy Johansson-trained Dont Letem fired early for the lead and made the rest of the field chase him through fractions of :28.1, :56.4, 1:24.2 and matched the track record for sophomore trotters with a 1:51.3 mile.

Green Manalishi S sat in second for three panels and Chin Chin Hall rolled along in third.

Soul Strong came out to lead a second tier that stalled down the stretch. Chin Chin Hall took his best steps late to get second, with Green Manalishi S holding third, those three a few lengths ahead of the rest of the pack.

Gimpanzee closed strongly to pick up fourth.

"They all left so slow out of the gate," said Yannick Gingras, "I had to take him to the front."

Dont Letem (Muscle Hill--Passageway)was bred by Brittany Farms, which co-owns with John Fielding. His win price was $9.10.

Spots fifth through eighth to qualify for the final were secured by Soul Strong, Goes Down Smooth, Marseille and Super Schissel.

The post position draw for next Saturday's final took place following the elimination. Dont Letem drew first for posts one through five based on winning his elimination.

1 Green Manalishi S

2 Dont Letem

3 Marseille

4 Greenshoe

5 Chin Chin Hall

6 Gimpanzee

7 Goes Down Smooth

8 Forbidden Trade

9 Soul Strong

10 Super Schissel

From Woodbine Communications/Hambletonian Society



