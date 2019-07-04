Canadians rule in Sires Stakes

The Canadian-based partnership of trainer Jason McGinnis and harness racing drivers James and Anthony MacDonald teamed up to capture three of five $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes contests for 2-year-old freshman trotting fillies on a hot and steamy Wednesday evening at Northfield Park.

Thirty-nine diagonally-gaited distaffs battled over the half-mile "Home of the Flying Turns," as temperatures hovered in the mid-80's, giving fans a first glimpse of future Ohio-bred champions, many of them making their first career starts.

McGinnis and James MacDonald scored their first triumph with Spend That Money, the 1-5 favorite, who was first off the gate to prevail in a wire-to-wire effort in 1:58.3. The Uncle Peter lass was making just her second career start for Thestable Spend Thatmoney of Guelph, ON. Bred by Cornerstone Stock Farm of Indiana, Spend That Money is out of the Muscles Yankee mare Spend It In and now has $23,100 in career earnings. She had won her debut at Northfield on June 26 in similar style, timed in 2:01.1 for that first career outing.

Spend That Money finished 3¾ lengths ahead of 15-1 Evita (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.), with 60-1 longshot Pearls N Coins (Tony Hall) garnering show honors.

The McGinnis-James MacDonald team returned to the winner's circle with 7-5 Compass Rose DC, another Uncle Peter filly making her career debut. Owned by Thestable Compass Rose Dc, she also used front-stepping tactics to secure a 1:59.4 victory. Bred by Ohio's Steiner Stock Farm, she is the fourth daughter of the Andover Hall mare Pacific Legacy 2, Q2:02.3F ($13,727) and is a half-sister to: Lima Playmate (by Credit Winner) 2, 1:57s ($265,755) and Lima Pride (by Muscle Massive 3, 1:56.4f ($105,746), among others.

Electric Rose (Aaron Merriman) was also sent off at odds of 7-5 and was second best, while 4-1 Sabia Dream (Charlie Norris) survived an early break to garner a third-place check.

The McGinnis-Anthony MacDonald team saved the best for last, however, as Globetrotting powered to a 1:57.3 victory. This Manofmanymissions lass was impressive not only in stride but had a knowing presence upon entering the Northfield winner's circle as the 7-2 choice. James MacDonald again his charge right to the top, winning by a comfortable length with a :28.1 final brush over 3-5 Kikimora (Aaron Merriman), while 7-2 Guinever Hall (Peter Wrenn) got up for third.

Globetrotting was also bred by Steiner Stock Farm and is the fifth foal out of the Andover Hall mare Celebrity Deville, 3, 1:54.3s ($338,744). She now owns a bankroll of $24,700 for Thestable Globetrotting and has half-siblings in: Lima Cadillac (by Yankee Glide) 3, Q1:54.4f ($93,210); Lima Charisma (by Muscle Hill) 3, 1:55.1f ($75,960); Iwantmytwodollars (by Muscle Hill) 4, 1:57.1h ($47,456); and Cruella DeVille (by Yankee Glide) 2, 1:57.3f ($31,126).

Trainer Chris Beaver captured the other two OSS divisions, with Lima Gold and Delovely Hall.

Lima Gold, sent off at 5-2 with driver Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., in the sulky, was making her pari-mutuel debut, trotting easily to a 1:58.3 effort. On the front end throughout the mile, Lima Gold held off 6-1 Jogging Ms Lucy who was given a perfect 2-hole trip by driver Kurt Sugg, as 6-5 favorite Miss Stunner (Chris Page) got up for third. Owned by Spaaaartners and bred by Willis Miller, Lima Gold is a daughter of Coraggioso, out of the Jailhouse Jesse mare Lima Halo 3, 1:59.3F ($16,268).

North America's leading reinsman, Aaron Merriman, then steered Renee Bercury's Delovely Hall to a 1:57.3 triumph as the 4-5 favorite. The big filly overtook and bested 12-1 rival Alesund (Anthony MacDonald) in the final strides by three-quarters of a length, as 6-1 Champagne On Ice (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) finished third.