Monte - €120,000 Prix Leon Tacquet

The featured Gr. II Prix Leon Tacquet at Vincennes (monte, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 10 starters) was won by 4/1 Canadien d’Am (5m Ready Cash -Kanadia) with Mathieu Mottier in the irons for harness racing trainer Franck Leblanc, timed in 1.12.3kr off even fractions (1.12kr with 1500 to go; 1.11.7kr at the 1000; 1.12.3kr with 500 remaining). Second was 10/1 Candela (5f First de Retz -Ofara) with Antoine Lherete up for breeder/owner/trainer Paul Viel. Third was 3.3/1 Celina Polka (5f Kool du Caux -La Canella) for Alexandre Abrivard and owner/trainer Joel Van Eeckhaute.

The monte Prix de Sully (purse €70,000, 2175 meters) went to 2.9/1 Alto du Lys (7g Magnificent Rodney -Hi Fi d’Eronville) timed in a quick 1.12.03kr (fractions 1.09.2kr at 1500 remaining ; 1.10.5kr at the 1000 ; 1.11.9kr with 500 to go). Clement Frecelle rode the winning J.L. Bigeon trainee. 2/1 Aqiitaned’Aron (7f Neutron du Cebe -Miss d’Iquaine) was second for Damien Bonne and the 8.5/1 Vamp Gede (8f Capriccio -Feerie Gede) was third for jockey Joann Lebourgeois.

Dream Gold (4m Royal Dream -Simplicity) took the Prix de Gontaud (purse €37,000, 2700 meters) clocked in 1.15.7kr with a fast final 500. The 7/2 odds winner was teamed by Julien Dubois for Ecurie Victoria Dreams and trainer Philippe Moulin. Dexter des Baux (4g Querido des Baux -Perle des Baux) rallied to besecond for trainer Franck Leblanc and reinsman Franck Nivard. 5.2/1 Defi Dream (4m Royal Dream -Quelea MIP) was third for Jean Michel Bazire.

Un Nuage de Betton (9g New Aldo -Haloona de Betton) at 20.3/1 odds captured the Quinte+ Prix de Breteuil (purse €55,000, 2100 meters autostart, 17 starters) at Vincennes. William Bigeon teamed the winner clocked in a sharp 1.12.1kr, a horse that is owned/trained and was bred by Jean Luc Bigeon. 11.1/1 Uhendo Rivelliere (9g Nil du Rib -Nana Montbrun) took second in a blanket finish for trainer/driver Philippe Daugeard, and third was 2.4/1 Ufelo de Carentone (9g Kiwi -Maeva d’Harcouel) that Franck Nivard reined for J.G. Van Eeckhaute. 36/1 Thesee de Corbery was fourth and fifth was 21.4/1 Vivaldi d’Amboise.

Baila Sport at 15.7/1 took the Prix de Maisons-Alfort (purse €66,000, 2850 meters, 14 European starters). The six year-old daughter of Jag de Bellouet -Koea Josselyn was teamed by Matthieu Abrivard for owner/trainer Jacques Leloutre. 14.4/1 Easytowin (6f Offshore Dream -Victory My Way) and trainer/driver Dion P. Tesselaar took second for owner Gerrits Recycling BV of Holland. 5.5/1 Barbue (6f Hernes du Bisson -Harengere) was third for driver/trainer/owner Karl Champenois. Pierre Levesque reined Blue Story to a fourth place finish. The winner was clocked in 1.15.2kr.

The Prix de Chateaugiron (purse €39,000, 250 meters, 15 starters) went to 5/10 favorite Cash And Go (5m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet) in rein to Franck Nivard for trainer Sebastian Guarato. This brother to Bold Eagle is owned by Pierre Pilarski and was bred by Jean Etienne Dubois. 8.7/1 Crack de la Brosse (5g Hibiscus du Rib -Katia de la Brosse) rallied for second driven by trainer Matthieu Abrivard and 7.6/1 Chef Dairpet (5g Severino -Prunella du Pre) was third for owner/trainer/driver Christian Bigeon. Race time was 1.15.2kr.

Action also took place at Cagnes sur Mer this day and the Prix Ideal du Gazeau (purse €17,000, 2150 meters autostart) for three year-olds went to 1.16.9kr timed and 7.3/1 odds Elstar (3m Look de Star -Liste d’Atout). Trainer Marco Smorgon was at the lines for owner Scuderia Trotto Italia SAS. 7.8/1 Elite Darling (3f Sam Bourbon -Lets Go Darling) was second for owner/driver Jean Pierre Dubois and trainer Yves Boireau. Third was 19/1 Easy Going (3g Very Pleasant -Urkane JAB).

At Romme SWE the day’s V75 action was led by the V75 Gold for 150,000SEK first money raced over 2640 meters autostart. The winner was veteran class-master On Track Piraten (9g Kool du Caux -Monrovia- Rite On Line ) at 1.02/1 for driver Johnny Takter and trainer Hans R. Stromberg. Timed in 1.14.2kr the “Pirate” now has a slate of 32-21-12 in 100 career starts for 13,649,710SEK earned. 8/1 Usain Henna (7m Super Light -Kassandra Kuron- Gidde Palema ) was second fore Orjan Kihlstrom and trainer Oskar Svanberg. Third was 46/1 Fly The World (7f Juliano Star -Nigh Mare E- Ride The Night ) with Ulf Eriksson driving for trainer Bjorn Rocklinger.

At Bologna Italy on January 6 was the Grand Premio Della Vittoria for €25,300 and raced over 2460 meters. The 1.15.6kr winner was veteran Oncle Photo VL (9g SJ’sPhoto -Balalaica SLM- Lemon Dra ) for Fed. Esposito, his 29th career victory in 105 starts. Second was Rorimac Baba (7m Frisky Bieffe -Zucca di Casei- Lemon Dra ) handled by Gior. d’Allessandro Jr. Third went to Thetis Moon (5f Idale Luis -Fairy Mabel- Crowning Classic ) for driver Roberto Vecchione.

Sunday action again showcases top trotting and family entertainment.

Next weekend at Paris-Vincennes includes the fourth “B” Prix de Belgique, a Gr. II International event raced over 2850 meters for €120,000. The top three finishers earn a Prix d’Amerique invitation. On January 14-15 there are seven groupe level trots.