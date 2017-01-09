Monte - €120,000 Prix Leon Tacquet

06:56 AM 09 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Canadiem d'Am and connections Canadien d'Am Alto du Lys
Canadiem d'Am and connections
Le Trot Photo
Canadien d'Am
Le Trot Photo
Alto du Lys
Le Trot Photo

The featured Gr. II Prix Leon Tacquet at Vincennes (monte, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 10 starters) was won by 4/1 Canadien d’Am (5m Ready Cash-Kanadia) with Mathieu Mottier in the irons for harness racing trainer Franck Leblanc, timed in 1.12.3kr off even fractions (1.12kr with 1500 to go; 1.11.7kr at the 1000; 1.12.3kr with 500 remaining). Second was 10/1 Candela (5f First de Retz-Ofara) with Antoine Lherete up for breeder/owner/trainer Paul Viel. Third was 3.3/1 Celina Polka (5f Kool du Caux-La Canella) for Alexandre Abrivard and owner/trainer Joel Van Eeckhaute.

The monte Prix de Sully (purse €70,000, 2175 meters) went to 2.9/1 Alto du Lys (7g Magnificent Rodney-Hi Fi d’Eronville) timed in a quick 1.12.03kr (fractions 1.09.2kr at 1500 remaining ; 1.10.5kr at the 1000 ; 1.11.9kr with 500 to go). Clement Frecelle rode the winning J.L. Bigeon trainee. 2/1 Aqiitaned’Aron (7f Neutron du Cebe-Miss d’Iquaine) was second for Damien Bonne and the 8.5/1 Vamp Gede (8f Capriccio-Feerie Gede) was third for jockey Joann Lebourgeois.

Dream Gold (4m Royal Dream-Simplicity) took the Prix de Gontaud (purse €37,000, 2700 meters) clocked in 1.15.7kr with a fast final 500. The 7/2 odds winner was teamed by Julien Dubois for Ecurie Victoria Dreams and trainer Philippe Moulin. Dexter des Baux (4g Querido des Baux-Perle des Baux) rallied to besecond for trainer Franck Leblanc and reinsman Franck Nivard. 5.2/1 Defi Dream (4m Royal Dream-Quelea MIP) was third for Jean Michel Bazire.

Un Nuage de Betton (9g New Aldo-Haloona de Betton) at 20.3/1 odds captured the Quinte+ Prix de Breteuil (purse €55,000, 2100 meters autostart, 17 starters) at Vincennes. William Bigeon teamed the winner clocked in a sharp 1.12.1kr, a horse that is owned/trained and was bred by Jean Luc Bigeon. 11.1/1 Uhendo Rivelliere (9g Nil du Rib-Nana Montbrun) took second in a blanket finish for trainer/driver Philippe Daugeard, and third was 2.4/1 Ufelo de Carentone (9g Kiwi-Maeva d’Harcouel) that Franck Nivard reined for J.G. Van Eeckhaute. 36/1 Thesee de Corbery was fourth and fifth was 21.4/1 Vivaldi d’Amboise.

Baila Sport at 15.7/1 took the Prix de Maisons-Alfort (purse €66,000, 2850 meters, 14 European starters). The six year-old daughter of Jag de Bellouet-Koea Josselyn was teamed by Matthieu Abrivard for owner/trainer Jacques Leloutre. 14.4/1 Easytowin (6f Offshore Dream-Victory My Way) and trainer/driver Dion P. Tesselaar took second for owner Gerrits Recycling BV of Holland. 5.5/1 Barbue (6f Hernes du Bisson-Harengere) was third for driver/trainer/owner Karl Champenois. Pierre Levesque reined Blue Story to a fourth place finish. The winner was clocked in 1.15.2kr.

The Prix de Chateaugiron (purse €39,000, 250 meters, 15 starters) went to 5/10 favorite Cash And Go (5m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) in rein to Franck Nivard for trainer Sebastian Guarato. This brother to Bold Eagle is owned by Pierre Pilarski and was bred by Jean Etienne Dubois. 8.7/1 Crack de la Brosse (5g Hibiscus du Rib-Katia de la Brosse) rallied for second driven by trainer Matthieu Abrivard and 7.6/1 Chef Dairpet (5g Severino-Prunella du Pre) was third for owner/trainer/driver Christian Bigeon. Race time was 1.15.2kr.

Action also took place at Cagnes sur Mer this day and the Prix Ideal du Gazeau (purse €17,000, 2150 meters autostart) for three year-olds went to 1.16.9kr timed and 7.3/1 odds Elstar (3m Look de Star-Liste d’Atout). Trainer Marco Smorgon was at the lines for owner Scuderia Trotto Italia SAS. 7.8/1 Elite Darling (3f Sam Bourbon-Lets Go Darling) was second for owner/driver Jean Pierre Dubois and trainer Yves Boireau. Third was 19/1 Easy Going (3g Very Pleasant-Urkane JAB).

At Romme SWE the day’s V75 action was led by the V75 Gold for 150,000SEK first money raced over 2640 meters autostart. The winner was veteran class-master On Track Piraten (9g Kool du Caux-Monrovia-Rite On Line) at 1.02/1 for driver Johnny Takter and trainer Hans R. Stromberg. Timed in 1.14.2kr the “Pirate” now has a slate of 32-21-12 in 100 career starts for 13,649,710SEK earned. 8/1 Usain Henna (7m Super Light-Kassandra Kuron-Gidde Palema) was second fore Orjan Kihlstrom and trainer Oskar Svanberg. Third was 46/1 Fly The World (7f Juliano Star-Nigh Mare E-Ride The Night) with Ulf Eriksson driving for trainer Bjorn Rocklinger.

At Bologna Italy on January 6 was the Grand Premio Della Vittoria for €25,300 and raced over 2460 meters. The 1.15.6kr winner was veteran Oncle Photo VL (9g SJ’sPhoto-Balalaica SLM-Lemon Dra) for Fed. Esposito, his 29th career victory in 105 starts. Second was Rorimac Baba (7m Frisky Bieffe-Zucca di Casei-Lemon Dra) handled by Gior. d’Allessandro Jr. Third went to Thetis Moon (5f Idale Luis-Fairy Mabel-Crowning Classic) for driver Roberto Vecchione.

Sunday action again showcases top trotting and family entertainment.

Next weekend at Paris-Vincennes includes the fourth “B” Prix de Belgique, a Gr. II International event raced over 2850 meters for €120,000. The top three finishers earn a Prix d’Amerique invitation. On January 14-15 there are seven groupe level trots.

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Yonkers season opening $75,000 Trot
09-Jan-2017 07:01 AM NZDT
Propping up industry makes less & less sense
09-Jan-2017 06:01 AM NZDT
Marcus Miller sweeps Meadowlands features
08-Jan-2017 18:01 PM NZDT
Miami Valley first Open of the season
08-Jan-2017 17:01 PM NZDT
Sixteen Mikes puts away Valley Of Sin
08-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
$20,000 Pick-4 Guarantee Pool on Sundays
08-Jan-2017 09:01 AM NZDT
SRF match challenge is met
08-Jan-2017 05:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News