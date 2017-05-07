Day At The Track

Candie d’Atout wins €120,000 Monte

02:46 AM 07 May 2017 NZST
Candie d’Atout Candie d’Atout and connections
Candie d’Atout ridden by trainer Matthieu Abrivard
Le Trot Photo
Candie d’Atout and connections
Le Trot Photo

May 6, 2017 - Candie d’Atout (5f Magnificent Rodney-Licorne d’Atout) at 3.9/1 and ridden by harness racing trainer Matthieu Abrivard overcame rainy conditions at Paris-Vincennes to win the Gr. II Prix Jean Gauvreau (monte, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 10 starters) timed in 1.12.7kr.

11/1 Chablis d’Herfraie (5m Giant Cat-Osmose d’Herifraie) was second for jockey David Thomain and conditioner J.P. Thomain.

Third home was 8/1 Clara du Pontseuil (5f Mich Pierji-Osaka d’Occagnes) for Anthony Barrier.

Heavily backed 5/10 favorite Canadian d’Em was a miscue dq.

The lineup for the May 28, 2017 Elitloppet Benders is begun to take form with four accepted invites including three from France.

The invitees are Bold Eagle, Timoko, Up And Quick and Propulsion, the latter to race tomorrow at Vermo in the Finlandia Ajo.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

