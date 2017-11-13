Breeders Crowns at Eskilstuna, Sweden

November 12. 2017 - The three year old filly Breeders Crown (purse €163,840, 2140 meters autostart) at Eskilstuna, Sweden, went to 8.6/1 Candy La Marc (3f Scarlet Knight -Oiseau- Andover Hall ) reined by Johan Untersteiner for harness racing trainer/owner/breeder Lars Marcussen.

She scored for the ninth time in 12 career starts, now for 2,530,992SEK earned, and has recorded four wins in her last five outings.

The pacesetter easily bested 3.4/1 Dibaba (3f Ready Cash -Moonlight Kronos- Viking Kronos ) and driver Orjan Kihlstrom. Roger Walmann trains this SRF Stable owned filly. 7/10 favorite Vamp Kronos (3f Ready Cash -Only Kronos- Viking Kronos ) was fourth placed third after being passed in the lane by a miscue dq rival. Bjorn Goop teamed Vamp Kronos for trainer Jerry Riordan and Renato Bruni of United Emeritus.

Race time was 1.14.7kr. Viking Kronos raced in the death seat but weakened late against the dominant winner.

The Breeders Crown for four year old mares (purse €163,840, 2140 meters autostart) went to 11.4/1 odds, 1.15.2kr timed, Unrestricted (4f Muscles Yankee -Drive Through- Quito de Talonay ) handled by trainer Johan Untersteiner for owner Bob Berglund. She recorded her seventh win in 21 career starts now for 1,739,500SEK earned. 3.2/1 Caddie Lisieux (4f Ready Cash -Caddie Dream- Viking Kronos ) was second for driver Kenneth Haugstad, trainer Roger Walmann and SRF Stable. 11/1 Dream Lane (4f Pastor Stephen -Tango Gold- Good As Gold ) took third for Erik Adielsson and trainer Stig H. Johansson. Well regarded Ultra Bright was scratched.

The Breeders Crowns for males highlighted the back half of today’s Eskilstuna Card.

The Breeders Crown for three year old males went to 7.8/1 Lucifer Lane (3m Infinitif -Montreal Lane- Lindy Lane ) reined by Johan A. Nilsson for trainer Thomas Nilsson and owner Christine Larsson. The winner scored for the 10th time in 16 outings for 1,805,000SEK earned. Norway’s 8.4/1 Vainqueur R.P. (3m Infinitif -Global Affair- Broadway Hall ) was second for driver Bjorn Goop and trainer Frode Hamre. Third went to favorite Selmer IH (3g Love You -Magalloway- Andover Hall ) for Mika Forss and trainer Ingemar Huttqvist for Stall Ratu. Race time was 1.14.6kr in this Menhammar Stuteri sponsored event raced over 2140 meters autostart for the €163,840 purse. Great performance for J-P Dubois’ stallion Infinitif ( Pine Chip -Island Dream- Coktail Jet ) that was also a successful limited crop sire in North America.

The four year old male Breeders Crown (purse €163,840, 2140 meters autostart) resulted in an easy front stepping victory for Johan Untersteiner reined, 3.9/1 odds Cyber Lane timed in 1.14.7kr.. This Untersteiner trainee is owned by Levaux AB and he recorded career victory number 15 in 18 starts, now for 5,955,500SEK earned. Race time was 1.14.7kr in the cold light snow environment and the winner won his fifth straight. Makethemark (4m Maharajah -Global Naughty- Conway Hall ) rallied mightily at 22.4/1 for second driven by Ulf Ohlsson for Petri Salmela and Stall Nian. Bruno Bagheera (4m Joke Face -Poppy Lavec- Lindy Lane ) at 60.8/1 took third for driver Per Lennartsson, trainer Stefan Melander and Stall TZ. This event completed a great Breeders Crown program for Johan Untersteiner who won three as driver and two as trainer.

Yesterday at Eskilstuna Bjorn Goop trainee, the veteran Reckless (7m Ready Cash-Haver-Supergill), took the featured monte event worth 40,000SEK to the winner. This 1.8/1 favorite was timed in 1.12.1kr over the 1640 meter autostart course for jockey Sofia Adolfsson.

Thomas H. Hicks