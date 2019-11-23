Canterbury stables to continue good form

by Jonny Turner

Canterbury trainers Cran Dalgety, Nathan Purdon and Ken Barron will attempt to continue their good Auckland form in their home province on Sunday.

The horsemen produced wins at the last meeting ahead of the Inter Dominion carnival at Alexandra Park with smart 3yr-olds Chevron Action and Gliding Away on Friday night.

The Dalgety and Purdon trained Chevron Action capitalised on been given a perfect run in the trail by driver Blair Orange to score a comfortable maiden victory.

“She probably should have won with the trip she got, but it is nice to get away and get some good stake money,” Dalgety said.

“She is only a baby, being a 3yr-old filly, but with the trip away I am sure she will bloom and hopefully she can pay for some more expenses.”

Beaudiene Hustler will step out in race 7 at Timaru after having a far from perfect run in transit in his last start in the maiden event on New Zealand Cup day.

Drawing barrier 16 made the race mission impossible for the 3yr-old, who ran in to ninth behind the winner Sugar Loaf.

“He did really well in his first start – he just got beaten at the Kaikoura Cup meeting and run a super second,” Dalgety said.

“But, then he basically didn’t get any chance to get in to it at Addington.

“So, we will just pretend that didn’t happen.”

“He has drawn 2 at Timaru, so he should get every chance to make amends.”

Beaudiene Hustler was beaten by the Barron trained Navagio, who scored a gritty and impressive debut win at Kaikoura.

Navagio looks the horse to beat in race 9 at Timaru.

The Barron stable has already notched a good win with a 3yr-old this week after Gliding Away won at Alexandra Park on Friday night.

The pacer did a decent amount of early work to find the lead, before going on to score in a smart 2.42.3 time for 2200m.

Navagio will attempt to continue the stable’s good form when he clashes with the Dalgety and Purdon trained Pink Flamingo Run.

Dalgety admitted Navagio looked the horse to beat in race 9, but said Pink Flamingo run would be a genuine each way chance.

“She is racing well, but she is just hard to place in a straight 3yr-old fillies race, so she has to race the boys.”

“She has drawn out in barrier 8, which is a little bit against her, but she should still go a good race.”

Dalgety and Purdon start Woman In Gold in race 11.

The 3yr-old was hampered in the straight in her last start at Ashburton, but still managed to hit the line strongly for seventh.

Drawing barrier 1 on the second row of the mobile could see her run in to tight spots again.

However, if she is able to find clear air she should go a big race with Orange in the sulky.

“She is racing good and she is in a good zone,” Dalgety said.

“With just one other horse on the second row beside us, so hopefully Blair can work his magic and get her in to the clear.”

Change Is Good looks the horse to beat in today’s Timaru Cup.

The Mitchell Kerr trained pacer ran a strong second behind smart northern mare Wainui Creek in her last start at Addington on Show Day.

Kerr produced Smokin By to run third behind Nandolo and Heisenberg in Saturday’s Geraldine Cup.

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ