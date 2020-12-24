Day At The Track

Cap de Narmont wins Grand Prix d’Hivier

07:56 AM 24 Dec 2020 NZDT
Cap de Narmont, Harness racing
Cap de Narmont
LeTrot photo

The Bordeaux le Bouscat harness racing program this day featured the Grand Prix d’Hivier (purse 42,000€, 2650 meters distance handicap, European) and the 25-meter handicapped and 3.8/1 odds Cap de Narmont (8m Islero de Bellouet-Sissi de Narmont) scored in 1.12.6kr for Denis Broussard and Ecurie de Narmont.

He won for the 20th time in a career that has yielded 413,620€ in career earnings.

The 43/1 odds outsider and 25- meter penalized Aribo Mix (10g Reve des Vallees) was second handled by Dominik Cordeau. 4.2/1 odds and 25-meter handicapped Clarck Sotho (8g Oiseau de Feux) took third with Cedrik Terry up for owner/breeder/trainer Lois Bernard Martin.

The undercard was led by the Prix Fan Idole (purse 24,000€, 2550 meters autostart, European 7-10 year olds) and it saw the 2.2/1 favorite Tjacko Zaz (8g Crazed-Kinoras Zaz-Angus Hall) rally in the lane for a 1.12.4kr timed length victory.

Cedrik Terry teamed this Jean Michel Bazire trainee that is owned by Kings Arms/Avesta AB as Tjacko won his second straight and third in France, advancing his life earnings to 158,728€ earned. This former Elitloppet participant bested 19/1 Dear Lover (7g Love You) for owner/trainer Nils Pacha. Third home was 5.1/1 odds Diamant Roc (7g Treskool du Caux) and pilot Bertrand Le Beller.


Tjacko Zaz

The Christmas week trotting action at Paris-Vincennes will be exciting with the following groupe tests on stage:

December 25:

Prix Une de Mai (Gr. II, 85,000€, 2175 meters, two year olds)

Prix Sans Dire Oui (Gr. III, 70,000€, 2850 meters, monte European)

 

December 26:

Prix Jules Lemonnier (Gr. II, 85,000€, monte, 2175 meters International)

Prix Emmanuel Margouty (Gr. II, 85,000€, 2175 meters for two year olds)

Prix Constant Herueu (Gr. III, 70,000€, 2700 meters)

 

December 27:

Prix Leon Tacquet (Gr. III, 70,000€, monte, 2175 meters European)

Prix de Vincennes (Gr. I, monte, 170,000€, 2700 meters for three year olds)

Criterium Continental – Amerique Q3 (Gr. I, 170,000€, 2100 meters autostart, four year olds International) – lineup shown below

Prix Tenor de Baune – Amerique Q4 (Gr. II, 85,000€, five year olds International)

 

 

 

 

LeTrot files/photos

Thomas H. Hicks

