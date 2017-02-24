Caprice du Lupin wins - Prix de Paris 13 engaged

February 22, 2017 - Caprice de Lupin (5g Chaillot-Nadege Francerie) scored a 1.14.7kr victory in today’s Prix de Noir Moutier (purse €80,000, 2875 meters, 12 starters) at Enghien. The 2.7/1 odds winner was reined by Antoine Wiels for breeder/owner/trainer J-P Marmion. 1.2/1 favorite Classic Haufor (5m Jag de Bellouet-Glamour d’Haufor) was second for breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon and 11.3/1 Copernic de Play (5g Giant Cat-Orelie de Play) took third for owner/trainer/driver Franck Blandin.
The final engaged horses for Sunday’s Gr. I Grand Prix de Paris numbers 13 including Bold Eagle, seeking the Triple Crown title in France. Lionel and Bolina Josselyn are likely to be the significant obstacles.
Sunday 26 Février 2017
C4 - GRAND PRIX DE PARIS 400 000€
Groupe I - Attelé - 4150m
European Trotting Masters Series 2017
Course Internationale
Les partants du Grand Prix de Paris 2017 :
- 1- Sauveur (D4) – Björn Goop
- 2- Ustie Haufor (D4) – Christian Bigeon
- 3- Briac Dark ( DA) – David Thomain
- 4- Valko Jenilat (D4) – Eric Raffin
- 5- Best Of Jets (D4) – Tony Le Beller
- 6- Lionel (D4) – Örjan Kihlstrom
- 7- Tornade du Digeon (D4) – Alexandre Abrivard
- 8- Belina Josselyn (D4) – Jean-Michel Bazire
- 9- Bird Parker (DP) – Jean-Philippe Monclin
- 10- Akim du Cap Vert (D4) – Franck Anne
- 11- Tiégo d'Etang (F4) – Charles-Julien Bigeon
- 12- Up and Quick (D4) – Mathieu Mottier
- 13- Bold Eagle (DP) – Franck Nivard
Gelinotte, Bellino II, Vourasie and Jardy won the classic “Vincennes Marathon” three times, each consecutively. The race was created in 1942 and the distance was changed from 3450 meters to the current 4150 meters in 1994. Two time winner Up And Quick holds the record time of 1.13.5kr and is the 2017 field. Other double winners were Jamin, Toscan, Une de Mail and Eleazer.
Thomas H. Hicks