Caprice du Lupin wins - Prix de Paris 13 engaged

February 22, 2017 - Caprice de Lupin (5g Chaillot -Nadege Francerie) scored a 1.14.7kr victory in today’s Prix de Noir Moutier (purse €80,000, 2875 meters, 12 starters) at Enghien. The 2.7/1 odds winner was reined by Antoine Wiels for breeder/owner/trainer J-P Marmion. 1.2/1 favorite Classic Haufor (5m Jag de Bellouet -Glamour d’Haufor) was second for breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon and 11.3/1 Copernic de Play (5g Giant Cat -Orelie de Play) took third for owner/trainer/driver Franck Blandin.

The final engaged horses for Sunday’s Gr. I Grand Prix de Paris numbers 13 including Bold Eagle, seeking the Triple Crown title in France. Lionel and Bolina Josselyn are likely to be the significant obstacles.

Sunday 26 Février 2017

C4 - GRAND PRIX DE PARIS 400 000€

Groupe I - Attelé - 4150m

European Trotting Masters Series 2017

Course Internationale

Les partants du Grand Prix de Paris 2017 :

Gelinotte, Bellino II, Vourasie and Jardy won the classic “Vincennes Marathon” three times, each consecutively. The race was created in 1942 and the distance was changed from 3450 meters to the current 4150 meters in 1994. Two time winner Up And Quick holds the record time of 1.13.5kr and is the 2017 field. Other double winners were Jamin, Toscan, Une de Mail and Eleazer.

Thomas H. Hicks