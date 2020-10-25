Capricornus upsets, Amigo Volo sets track record

ANDERSON, Ind -- Capricornus (Tim Tetrick), who was dismissed at odds of 61-1 in the first of two $25,000 Breeders Crown eliminations for 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Saturday (Oct. 24), collected his first triumph of the season. Kentucky Futurity winner Amigo Volo (Dexter Dunn), never truly pressured, tripped the timer in a new track record of 1:51.2 in the second elimination.



EL Ideal (Andy Miller) left sharply from the rail but was outgunned for the early lead by Play Trix On Me (Joe Bongiorno). Play Trix On Me established the first fraction of :26.2, but EL Ideal was not satisfied with not being on the front. He retook the lead before the half-mile marker and clicked off fractions of :56.1 and 1:24.3. As the field turned for home, Play Trix On Me was prepared to challenge while Capicornus remained in sixth -- where he had advanced after getting away eighth.



As Ready For Moni (Yannick Gingras), Chestnut Hill (David Miller) and Gangster Hanover (Andrew McCarthy) launched their bids, Tetrick decided it was time to make his move, and Capicornus did not disappoint. As EL Ideal and Play Trix On Me faded from the toll of their earlier efforts, Capricornus trotted with conviction to the wire. He stopped the clock in a new lifetime mark of 1:52.2. Chestnut Hill was second and Gangster Hanover was third. Ready For Moni held for fourth and Play Trix On Me just lasted to procure the final spot in the $500,000 final on Saturday (Oct. 31).





Trained by Marcus Melander, Capricornus, a son of Cantab Hall and Oh My Darling, is owned by JJ Racing Stable. He was bred by Windsong Stable. His record now stands at 22-4-5-5, and he has banked more than $250,000. He returned $125.00 to win.



"I liked this horse from last year; today I didn't even pull him until the top of the lane," Tetrick said. "He disappointed me all year and has not fulfilled his job, but tonight he did what I thought he could all year and showed his talent. We said if he raced as good as we felt he could, he would win."



In the second elimination, Amigo Volo left the gate quickly and had an early tussle with Beads (Brian Sears) for the early lead. Amigo Volo shrugged him off and clicked of a quarter mile in :27. Amigo Volo led the field through the half mile in :56.1 and to the three-quarters in 1:24.4. It appeared the only opposition he would encounter would be from Maesteraemon (Tim Tetrick) -- who was in third -- and Beads in second.



As the horses headed to the wire, Maesteraemon began to close on the outside while Beads sought to challenge on the inside, but Amigo Volo maintained his advantage to the line under minimal urging.