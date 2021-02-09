Capt Midnight overbooked for first season

In the harness racing breeding business, having your book full and closed on the first season of breeding is a great accomplishment.

Being overbooked shows how much in demand breeders want a son of Captaintreacherous and such is the case of Capt Midnight, who is standing stud at Premier Acres in Indiana.

"We want to thank all the breeders who submitted booking applications for their tremendous response and support of Capt Midnight," said Dean Miller, the owner and corresponding officer for Capt Midnight.

"As of today, we have received 190+ applications and they are still coming in strong," Miller added. "Regrettably there will be 50+ applications not accepted this season due to the 140-book limit.

"I would urge anyone who still has an application in hand to please return that application to Premier Acres before February 10th," Miller said. "So that we can promptly notify those not getting a booking contract to Capt Midnight this season."

Capt Midnight has retired to stud duty with a two season resume of 25 starts, 8 wins, 7 placings and prize money of Can$662,286 or US$551,567.

Highlights of his career included;

Wins at two in the Nassagaweya Stakes, Champlain Stakes, Dream Maker Series, International Stallion Stakes [Red Mile] and an elimination of the Metro Stakes.

The leading Stakes winning 2-year-old son of Captaintreacherous in 2019.

Paced in sub 1.48 on three occasions as a 3-year-old.

Paced 14 of his 15 starts as a 3-year-old in 1.49.4 or faster. His other start was in a Heat of the Little Brown Jug when he was timed in 1.50.1 on the half mile track.

Capt Midnight is from the second crop of sensational sire Captaintreacherous and is the second foal of the Stakes winning American Ideal mare It Was Fascination 1.51.2 $317,222.

Captaintreacherous has been a revelation since retiring to Stud in 2015. From his 330 foals of racing age, he has sired 217 winners [to 23rd Dec 2020] including an unbelievable 30 in 1.50 and 170 in 1.55. His 270 starters have averaged in excess of $100,000 per starter.

It Was Fascination counted a victory in a New York Sires Stakes Final [3-year-old Fillies] amongst her 6 wins and $317,222 in prizemoney.

For more information contact Dennis Bontrager at (260) 585-4927, email premieracres@gmail.com or go to the website www.premieracresindiana.com. Capt Midnight's stud fee is $4,000.