Captain Ahab crushes in Dream Maker final

MILTON, ON - August 13, 2018 - Captain Ahab remained undefeated with a dominating performance in Monday's $39,000 Dream Maker Series final at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

A full field of 10 rookie pacing colts and geldings squared off in the finale of the three-week event. Captain Ahab went off as the 3/5 favourite, as he entered the final undefeated in three starts, including a convincing first leg score.

The Tony Alagna trained son of Captaintreacherous was to team up with driver Andrew McCarthy, but travel issues for McCarthy led to veteran reinsman Paul MacDonell picking up the assignment.

Best In Show got the affair rolling by storming out to the lead and posting a :27 opener. A charged-up Shipshape sat in the pocket, while stablemate Captain Ahab got away third.

The heavy-favourite got his cue from MacDonell entering the backstretch and made an effortless move to the lead, pacing by the half in :55.1. Despite Captain Ahab rolling right along on the lead, several of the rookies got jammed up entering the far turn.

Blank Canvas, who was also undefeated entering Monday's final, moved to the outside from sixth before the half and came with a hard first-up attack at the leader on the far turn. The undefeated rookies were side by side at three-quarters in 1:23.3.

Captain Ahab didn't shy away from the pressure and instead stepped his game up a level.

The Alagna student put away Blank Canvas at the top of the lane and proceeded to pull away from his rivals with ease to win by 3 Â¾ lengths in a career-best equaling 1:51.1. Best In Show finished second, while Captain Nash was third. Blank Canvas dropped back to finish eighth.

"I just barely scratched the surface here tonight," said MacDonell post-race. "There was so much left in the tank and he does it so easy. He's got a great future."

A $100,000 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale purchase, Captain Ahab is currently the top colt from sire Captaintreacherous' first crop of two-year-olds. The undefeated rookie is the second foal, first colt, out of Western Ideal mare Acquavella, who is a full-sister to 2014 Metro Pace champion Artspeak.

With his fingerprints all over the family, Alagna had an easy-decision to make when deciding to pursue Captain Ahab as a yearling.

"I trained the mare Acquavella and she was meant to be a great mare, got hurt early and she was responsible for Artspeak because I went back and bought Artspeak because I liked the mare so much," said Alagna.

"Training the mare and knowing what kind of ability she had, she got hurt and never got to live up to her potential, so when we saw this colt, being by Captain, it was a no-brainer."

Captain Ahab has now earned $36,500 for owners Brittany Farms LLC, Brad Grant, Vincent Barbera and Captain Ahab Racing.

Alagna noted Captain Ahab will remain in Ontario and compete in upcoming Grand Circuit events at Woodbine Mohawk Park, with eyes on the September 22nd Metro Pace.

Captaintreacherous, who won the Metro Pace as a rookie in 2012, is enjoying a tremendous start to his career as a stallion. Alagna trained the two-time U.S. Pacer of the Year and is proud of what he is seeing unfold this season.

"We started with 18 Captaintreaherous, 17 are racing and I think 12 of them have already won and taken marks," said Alagna. "We're very proud of what he has done so far."

Captain Ahab's next start is scheduled for the Nassagaweya Stakes on Saturday, August 25.

Live racing continues Tuesday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park with the $37,000 Whenuwishuponastar Series final headlining an 11-race card. Post time is 7:10 p.m.