Breakfast with the babies at the Meadowlands

East Rutherford, NJ - Saturday, June 23 Breakfast With The Babies (BWTB) at The Meadowlands began at 10am on a fast track under overcast skies with little wind, temperatures unseasonable cool in the mid-sixties. Jules Siegel sponsors BWTB via his Fashion Farms harness racing breeding operation.

Tony Alagna brought six sons from the first crop of his champion pacer Captaintreacherous in to race this morning and opened the colt pacing races with a one-two finish in the 11th.

Odds On Boca Raton (Zeron) sat tight behind the pace of then edged by stablemate Shipshape (Brett Miller) in 1:54.4. Shipshape went easily through the 1:27.4 three quarters with Zeron tipping his charge out for the drive and getting by the leader with minimal encouragement.

The winner is owned by Dana Parham's Odds On Racing who paid $105,000 for him at the Lexington sale. Steve Stewart and Conquest Acres are the breeders.

US Captain (Gingras) made the team 2 - 4 - 2 when he edged by a game Bombay Hanover (Zeron) through a 26.4 on the board end to a mile in 1:55. This precocious Captaintreacherous colt is from World Champion American Jewel and brought a winning bid of $180,000 from Myron Bell on behalf of breeder Brittany Farms, Brad Grant, Joe Barbera and US Captain Racing.

Captain Ahab completed the perfect day with a 1:54.4 / 27.2 Gingras with something left. He set all the pace, was left with a big lead when the pocket sitter broke at headstretch then held sway over a late charging Duddie's Lor for the win. Captain Ahab is another Brittany bred with the farm remaining a component of the partnership with Brad Grant, Vinnie Barbera and Captain Ahab Racing that gave $100,000 for him in Lexington.

Trotting fillies opened the card and The Ice Dutchess began her promising career with a 1:56.4 winning effort for trainer/driver Jimmy Takter. Takter put her on the lead from the word go with Personal Paradise (Ake Svanstedt) tracking her every move from the pocket through sociable fractions, when they straightened up he hit the gas pedal and she responded with a 27.3 final quarter.

The Ice Dutchess was a $320,000 Harrisburg buy for Coyote Wind Farms and the Muscle Hill filly was bred by Stephen & David Dey.

Speed Titan won the second race for Brian Sears in a forwardly placed 1:59.1. Taking over on the backstretch on the way to the 1:00 half, Speed Titan sailed home in 27.4 to win by nearly 10 lengths over Taja Mahalla (Brian Connor). The winner is trained by Marcus Melander for Rick T. Wahlstedt who paid $70,000 for the EL Titan filly in Lexington. The breeder is Kjell Magne Andersen.

Trond Smedshammer won the third with the Explosive Matter filly Matterlei in 2:00.4. After leaving to the top, Trond released Ms Masterpiece and followed that rival through a 1:01.1 middle half before tipping Matterlei to the outside off the last turn for the 28.3 sprint home. Mimi'spearloflindy (Tim Tetrick) closed a bit to be second. Purple Haze Stable paid a mere $14,000 for Matterlei at Harrisburg last fall, Shanamphilankilou is the breeder.

Colt trotters came around in the fourth where Gerry converted a perfect Tim Tetrick drive into a 1:58.2 / 27.1 win. The pair tracked Battenberg (David Miller) through easy numbers then jetted by that rival through the fast final quarter well in hand. Lennart Agren as SRF Stable gave $225,000 for the Muscle Hill colt at the Lexington Selected sale, KG Bertmark Hingstdepa is the breeder.

Melander sent out another winner in the Muscle Hill colt Demon On The Hill (Sears). The path to victory was the tried and true go to the front, rate and sprint, with a 28 flat end to the 1:58 record over a very handy Osterc (Yannick Gingras). Vicky Trotting, Inc owns the winner, a $125,000 Harrisburg yearling bred by Walnridge Farm & Meirs.

Galixton won at first asking for Ake Svanstedt in 1:58.2, closing into a 29.4 final quarter to get by Lucius Vorenus (D. Miller). He's from Trixton's first crop and was an $87,000 Lexington yearling buy for Little E, LLC, Hans Enggren and Joe Sbrocco from breeder Brittany Farms. The race was marred by The Chutzpah Kid falling at the half; happily both the "Kid" and driver Brian Connor got up and walked off.

Uncle Peter had a 2:00 winner from his first crop in Super Schissel, another Takter pupil. A pocket ride behind Consus Victory was the route to success, Takter tipped his charge out in the stretch and closed in 28 and change for the score over Captain Krupnik (Svanstedt). The Ohio-bred winner was sold at the Lexington sale for $115,000 to Al Libfeld and Perry Soderberg, consigned by Coyote Wind Farms.

As Time Goes By (Andy Miller) won the first of the pacing races as the Captinatreacherous lass sat a pocket to another Cap'n filly in Cash Reward (Gingras) then sprinted by that rival with a 26.2 end to the 1:56.4 mile. The winner was bought by Willow Oak Ranch and Andy for $120,000 in Lexington from breeders Steve Stewart and Birch Hollow Farms.

Joe Holloway has another top filly prospect in Zero Tolerance, a Heston Blue Chip $30,000 Lexington bargain that won impressively again, this time in 1:54.2 / 26.3 in hand to Dave Miller. She set friendly fractions, fought off a hard rush from Hurrikane Norakane around the final bend then kept Izzy Hanover (Scott Zeron) and Treacherous Reign (Bret Miller) at bay late. Zero Tolerance is a Winbak bred, owned by Val D'Or Farms and Ted Gewertz.

Dave Miller came back to win with Mi Nina Bonita next, cutting the mile and holding off Odds On Clearwater (Zeron) and Michelon's Filly (Marcus Miller) through a 28.1 end to the 1:56.4 mile. Robbie Siegelman trains the $7,000 Harrisburg bargain for himself, Horowitz and Vasquez, Barry Rubenstein Farms bred her.

Several colts with Hambletonian aspirations were in qualifiers today and the enigmatic Tactical Landing made a large stride in that direction for Jimmy Takter with a 1:53.1 win over another legitimate prospect in Met's Hall (Andy Miller). Celebrity Express (Dewayne Minor) went along quickly on the lead and it was mid-stretch before the pair of sophomore colts reached him, trotting official 27 final quarters to get by that rival with Tactical Landing holding off Met's Hall close by just over a length while in hand.

Tae Kwon Deo made his first start state-side for Takter a winning one with an easy 1:57 effort. He comes with strong credentials from Lufti Kolgjini's stable in Sweden and was the winner of the Swedish Breeders Crown. The Muscle Hill colt was sent to Takter with the Hambletonian targeted.

Complete results may be viewed on the web.

Live racing resumes at The Meadowlands tonight at 7:15 pm with The Summer Wine Festival on the bill with 11 races.