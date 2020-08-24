Captain Corey remains undefeated

WILKES-BARRE PA - Both Captain Corey and In Range added a third Pennsylvania Sire Stakes victory to their credits in the $206,722 fourth and final preliminary leg of their two-year-old division on the Sunday harness racing twilight card at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, leaving fans with anticipation about the group's Championship event, which will be held here on Saturday afternoon, September 5.

Captain Corey, a son of Googoo Gaagaa - Luv U All, remained undefeated in three lifetime starts with a 7¼ length victory in 1:55. Trainer/driver Ãke Svanstedt could control the pace with easy early fractions of :28.4 and :59.2, and then the big no-nonsense colt strode home in :55.3 - :27.3 and looking every bit of a national-level contender.

The winner, who has earned $138,063 in just his three PASS starts, is co-owned by Ãke Svanstedt Inc., SRF Stable, Knutsson Trotting Inc., and Midnight Sun Partners Inc.

Captain Corey

The Bar Hopping -Ilia colt In Range used the same blueprint in taking his PaSS cut: backing off the half to :58.3 after a :27.3 opener under Tim Tetrick's guidance, then sprint to the wire in :56.3 - :28 while 1 3/4 lengths ahead of Fly Light.

In Range won three of his four Sire Stakes starts (he got revenge on sole conqueror Fly Light tonight) and also has a Pennsylvania All-Stars win to his credit; he now has earned $178,653 for trainer Marcus Melander and the partnership of AMG Stable Inc., Kenneth Kjellgren, Tomas Hans Asell, and Rick Wahlstedt.

In Range

The unofficial pointstandings (contact the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Commission for the official compilation) contains, in this order: In Range, Captain Corey, Fly Light, Take All Comers, Type A, Ethan T Hanover, Johan Palema, Tart Tongue, Arnold N Dicky, and Bacardi.

In four $20,000 final-round Stallion Series divisions, trainer/driver Svanstedt also had the fastest winner, the Bar Hopping - Woman Of Character colt Lepanto, who never looked back from the rail and withstood Sunny Crockett, who was trying for a "sweep" of his StS prelims, by a neck in a lifetime best of 1:55.1, avenging his loss in an earlier Stallion race. Lepanto's ownership is Esa Lahtinen, Jussi Hietalahti, and Arvo Ylitain.

Trainer Nancy Takter sent out a pair of winners in Stallion Series action: the Father Patrick - Oh Oh Hereshecomes colt Tremendously, who broke his maiden in 1:58.2 driven by Joe Bongiorno for owners Goran Falk and Christina Takter, and the Cantab Hall - Gala Dream colt Goodashim, who took his first win in 1:57.1 - 28.2 for Dexter Dunn and owning partners Christina Takter, Greathorse, Robert Rudolph, and David Reid.

Cantab Hall picked up a second StS siring credit with the gelding Halls Of Valor (dam Goddess Of War), who broke his maiden in 1:57.1 for driver Tyler Buter, trainer John Butenschoen, and owners Harmony Oaks Racing Stable Inc. and Buter Farm Inc.

An unofficial Stallion Series points calculation gives this list in order: Sunny Crockett, Lindys Goin Crazy, Lepanto, Mister Boinga, The Irishman, Mystical King, Halls Of Valor, After Work and Lindys Booze Cruz (tie), and Armani Hanover. This final will be at The Meadows on Monday, September 7.

PHHA / Pocono