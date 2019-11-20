Day At The Track

Freshman sensation Captain Crunch to stud

05:26 AM 20 Nov 2019 NZDT
Captain Crunch, harness racing
Captain Crunch

Diamond Creek Farm is pleased to announce that award winning harness racing pacer Captain Crunch will be standing at its Pennsylvania farm in 2020.

"We are thrilled that the connections of the horse have entrusted us with him, " said Diamond Creek's Adam Bowden, "This has been in the works for awhile, and we are excited to get a horse of his caliber as an addition to our stallion lineup in 2020." 

Captain Crunch was the Dan Patch pacing colt award winner in 2018 after a 2-year-old year that saw him victorious in both the Governor's Cup at The Meadowlands and Breeders Crown at The Downs at Pocono.  

At 3, Captain Crunch started the year true to form, winning multiple divisions of the PA Sire Stakes.

He then went on to an exhilarating victory in the Pepsi North American Cup at Woodbine Mohawk Park, winning in a Canadian record time of 1:47 2/5. 

Captain Crunch used a stakes, track and Canadian record 1:47.2 mile to win Saturday’s C$1 million Pepsi North America Cup for 3-year-old male pacers at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Captain Crunch, sent off at 4-1 odds from post eight, overcame favorite Workin Ona Mystery in deep stretch and posted a three-quarter length victory over Bettor’s Wish. Workin Ona Mystery finished third.

Captain Crunch winning the Pepsi North American Cup

He entered the winner's circle again in front of the whole world during the Cane Pace at The Meadowlands, where he crossed the line first on racing's biggest day in 1:48 over rival Bettor's Wish.  

 

Captain Crunch and Scott Zeron winning at The Meadowlands

2018 Breeders Crown - Captain Crunch - 2YO Colt Pace

"Captain Crunch is the first one of Captaintreacherous' sons to go to stud," said Bowden, "Captaintreacherous is the hottest young pacing stallion in the sport and Captain Crunch provides value to the breeder as his best and fastest son."

Captain Crunch will stand at Diamond Creek Farm in Pennsylvania for an introductory stud fee of $7,500. 

There will be limited syndication opportunities available. 

Contact Diamond Creek Farm at 717.638.7100 or office@diamondcreekfarm.com for bookings and inquiries.

 

