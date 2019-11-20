Freshman sensation Captain Crunch to stud

Diamond Creek Farm is pleased to announce that award winning harness racing pacer Captain Crunch will be standing at its Pennsylvania farm in 2020.

"We are thrilled that the connections of the horse have entrusted us with him, " said Diamond Creek's Adam Bowden, "This has been in the works for awhile, and we are excited to get a horse of his caliber as an addition to our stallion lineup in 2020."

Captain Crunch was the Dan Patch pacing colt award winner in 2018 after a 2-year-old year that saw him victorious in both the Governor's Cup at The Meadowlands and Breeders Crown at The Downs at Pocono.

At 3, Captain Crunch started the year true to form, winning multiple divisions of the PA Sire Stakes.

He then went on to an exhilarating victory in the Pepsi North American Cup at Woodbine Mohawk Park, winning in a Canadian record time of 1:47 2/5.

Captain Crunch winning the Pepsi North American Cup

He entered the winner's circle again in front of the whole world during the Cane Pace at The Meadowlands, where he crossed the line first on racing's biggest day in 1:48 over rival Bettor's Wish.

Captain Crunch and Scott Zeron winning at The Meadowlands

2018 Breeders Crown - Captain Crunch - 2YO Colt Pace