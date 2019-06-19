Captain Crunch makes jump in poll

Hightstown, NJ — North America Cup winner Captain Crunch moves to No. 3 in this week’s harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll while Fan Hanover winner Treacherous Reign and Goodtimes winner Pilot Discretion join the Top 10.

Shartin N, who won the Roses Are Red Stakes, remains No. 1 and is followed by Armbro Flight winner Atlanta. Captain Crunch vaults from seventh to third with idle Greenshoe and North America Cup runner-up Bettor’s Wish completing the top five. Captain Crunch and Atlanta both won last week with Canadian record performances.

Western Fame, who was idle, is sixth. Treacherous Reign appears at No. 7 in the rankings, one spot ahead of Fan Hanover runner-up Warrawee Ubeaut. Pilot Discretion is No. 10, one spot below idle Gimpanzee.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 4 – 6/18/2019

Rank Name (First Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (28) 6pm 9-8-0-0 $506,375 340 1 2 Atlanta (4) 4tm 4-4-0-0 $195,580 308 2 3 Captain Crunch (1) 3pc 4-3-0-0 $434,693 282 7 4 Greenshoe (2) 3tc 2-2-0-0 $112,500 190 4 5 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 5-4-1-0 $367,500 160 3 6 Western Fame 6ph 8-5-1-1 $448,800 114 5 7 Treacherous Reign 3pf 4-4-0-0 $206,375 83 — 8 Warrawee Ubeaut 3pf 4-3-1-0 $146,358 75 9 9 Gimpanzee 3tc 1-1-0-0 $104,372 68 8 10 Pilot Discretion 3tc 4-4-0-0 $118,725 60 —

Also: Hannelore Hanover 47; Jimmy Freight 42; Highalator 35; Workin Ona Mystery 24; McWicked 17; Lather Up 15; Courtly Choice 13; Bettor Joy N 7; Evident Beauty, Rich And Miserable 6; Haveoneforme, Rodeo Rock 5; Always A Prince, None Bettor A, Sunny Dee, Swansea 4; Southwind Ozzi, Weslynn Dancer 2; Blazing Bobby Sox, Guardian Angel As, Queen Of The Pride 1.

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager