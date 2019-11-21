Captain Crunch sets all age track record

Dover, DE - Captain Crunch punished the harness racing field he faced in an all-age track record performance, capturing the elimination round for next Wednesday’s $335,000 Hap Hanson Progress Pace for three-year-old colts and geldings, at Dover Downs.

Captain Crunch, recovered from last week’s break in the Matron Stakes at Dover Downs. Driver Yannick Gingras cut fractions of :26.4, :54, and 1:21.1 before stopping the teletimer in 1:47.3.

The previous all-age track record at Dover was 1:48 and was co-held by Heston Blue Chip (2012) and Bandolito (2014).

Captain Crunch, sired by Captaintreacherous, is owned by 3 Brothers Stables, C.Takter, Rojan Stables and Caviart Farms.

Trainer Nancy Takter Johansson, was involved in a vehicular accident, traveling to Dover Downs, earlier in the evening. She arrived about twenty minutes prior to her race and was ok.

US Captain finished second and American Mercury finished third.

Race favorite Southwind Ozzi finished last and did not qualify for the final.

The second leg of the Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund for two-year-old filly pace was contested in two $20K divisions as the Daily Double on the evening card at Dover.

Members of USTA District 11 who had attended the district meeting flowed over to enjoy dinner and watch.

The first division was a repeat of last week as Bag Of Jewels (Roddy’s Bags Again-Artist Jewels) led from the rail post from start to finish in a lifetime record mile of 1:57.1 for driver Victor Kirby and trainer Les Givens.

Spin Sumthin followed in second and I’m Two Soxy got up for show. The winner is owned by the group of Henry Faragalli,III, Art Feeney, Bay Pond Racing and Bonuccelli Racing. The breeder is Winbak Farm.

The second division was another repeat of the first leg with Cinder Rock (Rockabillie-Cinderella) cruising home easily in 1:56 for driver Allan Davis and trainer Wayne Givens. She is owned by Legacy Racing of DE, Inc. and bred by Elam Esh.

Top 8-point getters will race in a $100K final on Wednesday, November 27th. There is a combined $15,000 consolation for fillies and the qualifying pacing colts.