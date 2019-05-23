Day At The Track

Captain Disomma upsets in feature

07:54 AM 23 May 2019 NZST
Tim Tetrick,Harness racing
Tim Tetrick who drove Captain Disomma to an upset win at Harrah’s Philadelphia
USTA photo

CHESTER PA - The Captaintreacherous gelding Captain Disomma, guided by the leading harness racing driver at Harrah's Philadelphia, Tim Tetrick, came on late for a 13-1 upset in the $14,000 pacing feature at the southeast Pennsylvania oval Wednesday afternoon, while also taking a new mark of 1:53.

Come-from-behind winners have been in short supply recently at the Philly oval, but with a strung-out field and little in the way of an outer tier, Tetrick could reserve Captain Disomma fourth-inside until the ¾, then gradually fan the three-year-old wider. The Captain had the most pace late, winning by 1¼ lengths over Springbridge Proud, another closer, with favored Jo Pa's Sweet Lou, who had moved from the pocket to early stretch command, another 1½ lengths back in third. Jacob Hartline trains the winner for Anatolia Farm LLC.

In the $12,500 co-featured pace, Decoy enjoyed the class relief from Graduate Series competition and was an authoritative winner in 1:51.4. A son of Somebeachsomewhere, Decoy was sent to the front before the quarter by driver Dexter Dunn, and the pair were in control from there, tacking on a :27.4 quarter to win by 1¼ lengths over Always The Sun for trainer Gary Candell and the ownership of Brixton Medical Inc., R A W Equine Inc., and Joe Sbrocco.

Dexter Dunn also drove the last four winners on the card, giving him a total of five for his afternoon's work.

The morning line favorites for Harrah's three $100,000 Invitationals this coming Sunday afternoon have been established. Shartin N, the defending champion, is the 2-1 early favorite in the $100,000 Betsy Ross Mares Pace; the World's Fastest Trotter, Homicide Hunter, will open as a slight 3-1 choice in the $100,000 Maxie Lee Trot; and Rodeo Rock, the biggest 2019 earner in the field and a 1:49 winner at Pocono last week, was tabbed at 3-1 in the $100,000 Commodore Barry Pace. The super Sunday card will also feature Pennsylvania Sire Stakes for three-year-old pacing colts, with Captain Crunch and Proof hooking up in the final of three divisions.

 

PHHA / Harrah's Philadelphia

 

Jerry Connors

Includes Video
Includes Video
