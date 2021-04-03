Captain Video dominant in Valedictory

Captain Video blew away five harness racing stakes foes to win the $35,000 Valedictory Pacing Series final at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Friday, Apr. 2.

Sylvain Filion deployed the four-year-old stallion to the front end, and they led through the opening quarter in :28. One-to-five favourite Beyond Bettor (Trevor Henry) stormed up approaching the half in :56, but Filion parked him out.

Captain Video retained the lead going to three-quarters in 1:23 and blasted away as the field came down the lane, extending his margin to six and a quarter lengths by the time he crossed the finish line victorious in 1:51.2. Beyond Bettor stayed on for place, and Bee Two Bee (Scott Coulter) grabbed third.

Captain Video, a son of Captaintreacherous , has now won 11 races from 22 starts and surpassed the $100,000 earnings mark with the win. Richard Moreau trains for 1876472 Ontario Inc of Guelph, Ecurie CSL of Boynton Beach, Visionary Breeders LLC of Manalapan, and Joseph Di Scala of Somers.

The horse paid $8.20 to win. The Valedictory Series was open to three and four-year-old colts and geldings. Its first two legs were contested in December 2020, but the final was postponed due to a Covid-19-related shutdown of racing.

Rose Run Victory captured the other stakes final on the night, sweeping by opponents late in the $35,000 Niagara Pacing Series conclusion.

She took back and dropped into sixth at the behest of driver Ed Hensley , riding along through a first split of :28. Hensley moved her into the flow going to the half in :57.3. She ended up third-over, and Hensley remained patient past the three-quarters in 1:26.2, only swinging the mare wide for her move as the field entered the stretch.

The four-year-old mare made little headway through the first half of the stretch, but she found another gear in the final eighth and rolled by four foes to win by three quarters of a length in 1:54.2. She outkicked her cover of Man Dontforget Me (Doug McNair), who was second; Filter Hanover (Jody Jamieson) was third.

Rose Run Victory improved her record to 10-for-39 lifetime and her bankroll to $166,491. Ashleigh Hensley trains for Burke Racing Stable LLC of Fredericktown, Weaver Bruscemi LLC of Canonsburg, and Phillip Collura of Mountain Top. The four-year-old by Shadow Play paid $2.70 to win.

Rose Run Victory swept the Niagara Series, the first two legs of which were also held in December 2020.

So Much More, Canada's 2020 Older Pacing Mare of the Year, took the $30,000 Preferred Handicap for aged distaffers.

Driver James MacDonald sent her to the front for the first time this season, and they led through the quarter in :27.3, half in :55.4, and three-quarters in 1:24.3. Ivana Flybye N (Jody Jamieson) pressured from first-over, but So Much More was solid and held off all challengers to win by a length and a half in 1:51.4.

Major Occasion A (Bob McClure) rode the pocket for place, and Ivana Flybye N got third. A correct $2 win ticket returned $5.60.

So Much More has now racked up 33 wins and just shy of $600,000 in her 70-race career. Don Beatson of Granton trains and co-owns the five-year-old Big Jim mare with Kenneth Beatson of Palgrave and Cole England of Exeter.

This will likely be Woodbine Mohawk Park's final card for at least four weeks as Ontario will move into lockdown as of 12:01 a.m. EDT on Saturday, Apr. 3.