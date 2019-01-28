Captaintreacherous colt tops Brisbane sale

Top harness racing trainer Tim Butt has purchased the top lot at the APG yealing sale held at Albion Park in Brisbane yesterday.

Lot 16 sold for $55,000. The sale topping colt by Captaintreacherous is out of the champion racemare Forever Gold (1-51.7) who won 42 races and had career earnings of more than $700,000 from her 92 starts.

Butt was busy during the sale also purchasing a Roll With Joe filly out of handy nine win race mare Save Me Christian for $36,000 along with a Western Terror colt out the 24 win mare Billabong Girl for $10,000.

27 lots were sold from the 46 entries with the sale average being $18,593.

Several lots were passed in with reserves higher than the top priced lot.

Captaintreacherous won 23 of his 33 starts, with seven placings and $3,148,657 in the bank.

The next APG sale is in Melbourne on the 3rd february 2019 at Oaklands Junction commencing at 11am.

