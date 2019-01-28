Captaintreacherous colt tops Brisbane sale

Top harness racing trainer Tim Butt has purchased the top lot at the APG yealing sale held at Albion Park in Brisbane yesterday.
Lot 16 sold for $55,000. The sale topping colt by Captaintreacherous is out of the champion racemare Forever Gold (1-51.7) who won 42 races and had career earnings of more than $700,000 from her 92 starts.
Butt was busy during the sale also purchasing a Roll With Joe filly out of handy nine win race mare Save Me Christian for $36,000 along with a Western Terror colt out the 24 win mare Billabong Girl for $10,000.
27 lots were sold from the 46 entries with the sale average being $18,593.
Several lots were passed in with reserves higher than the top priced lot.
Captaintreacherous won 23 of his 33 starts, with seven placings and $3,148,657 in the bank.
The next APG sale is in Melbourne on the 3rd february 2019 at Oaklands Junction commencing at 11am.
Brisbane
|
Lot
|
Sire
|
Dam
|
Sex
|
Vendor
|
Status
|
Price
|
Buyer
|1
|Artspeak USA
|Walking On Air
|Filly
|BURWOOD STUD
|SOLD
|$8,500
|W Crosby
|2
|Pet Rock USA
|Wheres Holme NZ
|Colt
|Monarch Farm
|SOLD
|$4,000
|C Towns
|3
|Grinfromeartoear USA
|Arks Crystal
|Colt
|G MITCHELL
|PASSED IN (reserve $25,000)
Make an Offer
|4
|Hes Watching USA
|Babe Mattgregor
|Filly
|Brisbane Pastoral
|SOLD
|$8,000
|D Searston
|5
|Western Terror USA
|Billabong Girl
|Colt
|Cameron Spencer
|SOLD
|$10,000
|T Butt
|6
|Roll With Joe USA
|Blue Eyed Suzie NZ
|Colt
|Ross Patrick
|PASSED IN (reserve $50,000)
Make an Offer
|7
|Hurrikane Kingcole USA
|Cold Mountain Sue USA
|Filly
|Tobias Raeth
|SOLD
|$6,000
|R Carkeet
|8
|Western Terror USA
|Crazy Mach NZ
|Filly
|Monarch Farm
|SOLD
|$4,500
|C Frisby
|9
|Bettors Delight USA
|Courageous Annie NZ
|Colt
|Montana Park P/L
|PASSED IN (reserve $60,000)
Make an Offer
|10
|Sportswriter USA
|Bubby Doll
|Filly
|Brisbane Pastoral
|SOLD
|$6,000
|Veivers Purchases Pty Ltd
|11
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Early Harvest
|Filly
|Trent Smith
|SOLD
|$11,000
|T Smith
|12
|Western Terror USA
|Doubting Darcey
|Filly
|Trevor & Louise O'Reilly
|SOLD
|$12,000
|B Cotterill
|13
|Captaintreacherous (US)
|Evelyn Dee
|Filly
|Cameron Spencer
|PASSED IN (reserve $20,000)
Make an Offer
|14
|Heston Blue Chip USA
|Exclusif
|Colt
|Lindsay & Mary Vagg
|SOLD
|$32,500
|Tumby Park Pty Ltd
|15
|Art Major USA
|Empty Promises
|Colt
|Trevor & Louise O'Reilly
|SOLD
|$40,000
|J Farrugia
|16
|Captaintreacherous (US)
|Forever Gold
|Colt
|M t cole. ,B Watson
|SOLD
|$55,000
|T Butt
|17
|Badlands Hanover USA
|Half Moon Bromac NZ
|Filly
|Testmating Pty Ltd
|PASSED IN (reserve $10,000)
Make an Offer
|18
|Art Major USA
|English Elegance NZ
|Colt
|G MITCHELL
|PASSED IN (reserve $30,000)
Make an Offer
|19
|Mach Three CA
|Joy To Behold
|Filly
|G MITCHELL
|PASSED IN (reserve $60,000)
Make an Offer
|20
|Western Terror USA
|Kidabout
|Filly
|Monarch Farm
|SOLD
|$10,000
|C Frisby
|21
|Art Major USA
|Find Fake Cash NZ
|Colt
|G MITCHELL
|PASSED IN (reserve $40,000)
Make an Offer
|22
|A Rocknroll Dance USA
|Mardys Victree
|Filly
|Lindsay & Mary Vagg
|SOLD
|$22,000
|Kriden Investments Pty Ltd
|23
|Sunshine Beach USA
|Layback Cullen
|Filly
|M t cole. ,B Watson
|SOLD
|$14,000
|J Riseley
|24
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Goldplay NZ
|Filly
|Brendan Sippel
|SOLD
|$5,000
|D Wearne
|25
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Miss Real
|Colt
|Rob Jones
|PASSED IN (reserve $19,000)
Make an Offer
|26
|Hes Watching USA
|Our Sweet Melody
|Colt
|Patrick Croghan
|SOLD
|$35,000
|c Lusby
|27
|Hurrikane Kingcole USA
|Left Dancing
|Colt
|Brendan Sippel
|SOLD
|$11,000
|R Veivers
|28
|Safari
|Making Gold
|Colt
|M t cole. ,B Watson
|SOLD
|$10,000
|J Nieuwenburg
|29
|Warrawee Needy CA
|Presidential Night
|Colt
|A Class Carriages
|30
|Artspeak USA
|Paris Highlights
|Colt
|Monarch Farm
|SOLD
|$15,000
|J Mammino
|31
|Betterthancheddar USA
|Queens Up
|Filly
|anadate pty ltd
|PASSED IN (reserve $12,000)
Make an Offer
|32
|Roll With Joe USA
|Save Me Christian
|Filly
|William Hill
|SOLD
|$36,000
|T Butt
|33
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Strip Sir
|Filly
|M t cole. ,B Watson
|SOLD
|$10,000
|M Sparkes
|34
|Heston Blue Chip USA
|Our Sweet Victree
|Colt
|Lindsay & Mary Vagg
|SOLD
|$40,000
|R Morris
|35
|Hes Watching USA
|Romancing Ashley USA
|Colt
|Rob Jones
|PASSED IN (reserve $23,500)
Make an Offer
|36
|Rock N Roll Heaven USA
|Shesgotemgood
|Filly
|Trevor & Louise O'Reilly
|PASSED IN (reserve $27,500)
Make an Offer
|37
|Mr Feelgood USA
|The Oval Office NZ
|Colt
|Liz Donohoe
|PASSED IN (reserve $30,000)
Make an Offer
|38
|Follow The Stars
|Spirit Messenger
|Filly
|Monarch Farm
|PASSED IN (reserve $4,000)
Make an Offer
|39
|Courage Under Fire NZ
|Starofmydream NZ
|Filly
|Brisbane Pastoral
|SOLD
|$10,000
|M Craven
|40
|Artspeak USA
|Victree Bette
|Filly
|Lindsay & Mary Vagg
|41
|Sunshine Beach USA
|Teamenup
|Filly
|Trevor & Louise O'Reilly
|SOLD
|$23,000
|P Crennan
|42
|Art Major USA
|Tatachilla
|Filly
|Felgate Holdings Pty Ltd
|PASSED IN (reserve $45,000)
Make an Offer
|43
|Mr Feelgood USA
|The Tom Boy
|Colt
|Liz Donohoe
|PASSED IN (reserve $18,000)
Make an Offer
|44
|Hes Watching USA
|Tout Le Monde NZ
|Colt
|BURWOOD STUD
|SOLD
|$37,500
|G Mitchell
|45
|Artspeak USA
|Victree Bonita
|Filly
|Lindsay & Mary Vagg
|SOLD
|$26,000
|Tumby Park Pty Ltd
|46
|Rock N Roll Heaven USA
|Truly Famous
|Filly
|Dr John mammino
|PASSED IN (reserve $45,000)
Make an Offer