Captaintreacherous colt tops Brisbane sale

09:59 AM 28 Jan 2019 NZDT
Lot 16 a colt by Captaintreacherous sold for $55,000
Top harness racing trainer Tim Butt has purchased the top lot at the APG yealing sale held at Albion Park in Brisbane yesterday.  

Lot 16 sold for $55,000. The sale topping colt by Captaintreacherous is out of the champion racemare Forever Gold (1-51.7) who won 42 races and had career earnings of more than $700,000 from her 92 starts. 

Butt was busy during the sale also purchasing a Roll With Joe filly out of handy nine win race mare Save Me Christian for $36,000 along with a Western Terror colt out the 24 win mare Billabong Girl for $10,000.

27 lots were sold from the 46 entries with the sale average being $18,593. 

Several lots were passed in with reserves higher than the top priced lot.

Captaintreacherous won 23 of his 33 starts, with seven placings and $3,148,657 in the bank.

The next APG sale is in Melbourne on the 3rd february 2019 at Oaklands Junction commencing at 11am.

For full results click here.

Brisbane

Lot
Sire
Dam
Sex
Vendor
Status
Price
Buyer
1 Artspeak USA Walking On Air Filly BURWOOD STUD SOLD $8,500 W Crosby
2 Pet Rock USA Wheres Holme NZ Colt Monarch Farm SOLD $4,000 C Towns
3 Grinfromeartoear USA Arks Crystal Colt G MITCHELL PASSED IN (reserve $25,000) 
Make an Offer		    
4 Hes Watching USA Babe Mattgregor Filly Brisbane Pastoral SOLD $8,000 D Searston
5 Western Terror USA Billabong Girl Colt Cameron Spencer SOLD $10,000 T Butt
6 Roll With Joe USA Blue Eyed Suzie NZ Colt Ross Patrick PASSED IN (reserve $50,000) 
Make an Offer		    
7 Hurrikane Kingcole USA Cold Mountain Sue USA Filly Tobias Raeth SOLD $6,000 R Carkeet
8 Western Terror USA Crazy Mach NZ Filly Monarch Farm SOLD $4,500 C Frisby
9 Bettors Delight USA Courageous Annie NZ Colt Montana Park P/L PASSED IN (reserve $60,000) 
Make an Offer		    
10 Sportswriter USA Bubby Doll Filly Brisbane Pastoral SOLD $6,000 Veivers Purchases Pty Ltd
11 Mr Feelgood USA Early Harvest Filly Trent Smith SOLD $11,000 T Smith
12 Western Terror USA Doubting Darcey Filly Trevor & Louise O'Reilly SOLD $12,000 B Cotterill
13 Captaintreacherous (US) Evelyn Dee Filly Cameron Spencer PASSED IN (reserve $20,000) 
Make an Offer		    
14 Heston Blue Chip USA Exclusif Colt Lindsay & Mary Vagg SOLD $32,500 Tumby Park Pty Ltd
15 Art Major USA Empty Promises Colt Trevor & Louise O'Reilly SOLD $40,000 J Farrugia
16 Captaintreacherous (US) Forever Gold Colt M t cole. ,B Watson SOLD $55,000 T Butt
17 Badlands Hanover USA Half Moon Bromac NZ Filly Testmating Pty Ltd PASSED IN (reserve $10,000) 
Make an Offer		    
18 Art Major USA English Elegance NZ Colt G MITCHELL PASSED IN (reserve $30,000) 
Make an Offer		    
19 Mach Three CA Joy To Behold Filly G MITCHELL PASSED IN (reserve $60,000) 
Make an Offer		    
20 Western Terror USA Kidabout Filly Monarch Farm SOLD $10,000 C Frisby
21 Art Major USA Find Fake Cash NZ Colt G MITCHELL PASSED IN (reserve $40,000) 
Make an Offer		    
22 A Rocknroll Dance USA Mardys Victree Filly Lindsay & Mary Vagg SOLD $22,000 Kriden Investments Pty Ltd
23 Sunshine Beach USA Layback Cullen Filly M t cole. ,B Watson SOLD $14,000 J Riseley
24 Mr Feelgood USA Goldplay NZ Filly Brendan Sippel SOLD $5,000 D Wearne
25 Mr Feelgood USA Miss Real Colt Rob Jones PASSED IN (reserve $19,000) 
Make an Offer		    
26 Hes Watching USA Our Sweet Melody Colt Patrick Croghan SOLD $35,000 c Lusby
27 Hurrikane Kingcole USA Left Dancing Colt Brendan Sippel SOLD $11,000 R Veivers
28 Safari Making Gold Colt M t cole. ,B Watson SOLD $10,000 J Nieuwenburg
29 Warrawee Needy CA Presidential Night Colt A Class Carriages      
30 Artspeak USA Paris Highlights Colt Monarch Farm SOLD $15,000 J Mammino
31 Betterthancheddar USA Queens Up Filly anadate pty ltd PASSED IN (reserve $12,000) 
Make an Offer		    
32 Roll With Joe USA Save Me Christian Filly William Hill SOLD $36,000 T Butt
33 Mr Feelgood USA Strip Sir Filly M t cole. ,B Watson SOLD $10,000 M Sparkes
34 Heston Blue Chip USA Our Sweet Victree Colt Lindsay & Mary Vagg SOLD $40,000 R Morris
35 Hes Watching USA Romancing Ashley USA Colt Rob Jones PASSED IN (reserve $23,500) 
Make an Offer		    
36 Rock N Roll Heaven USA Shesgotemgood Filly Trevor & Louise O'Reilly PASSED IN (reserve $27,500) 
Make an Offer		    
37 Mr Feelgood USA The Oval Office NZ Colt Liz Donohoe PASSED IN (reserve $30,000) 
Make an Offer		    
38 Follow The Stars Spirit Messenger Filly Monarch Farm PASSED IN (reserve $4,000) 
Make an Offer		    
39 Courage Under Fire NZ Starofmydream NZ Filly Brisbane Pastoral SOLD $10,000 M Craven
40 Artspeak USA Victree Bette Filly Lindsay & Mary Vagg      
41 Sunshine Beach USA Teamenup Filly Trevor & Louise O'Reilly SOLD $23,000 P Crennan
42 Art Major USA Tatachilla Filly Felgate Holdings Pty Ltd PASSED IN (reserve $45,000) 
Make an Offer		    
43 Mr Feelgood USA The Tom Boy Colt Liz Donohoe PASSED IN (reserve $18,000) 
Make an Offer		    
44 Hes Watching USA Tout Le Monde NZ Colt BURWOOD STUD SOLD $37,500 G Mitchell
45 Artspeak USA Victree Bonita Filly Lindsay & Mary Vagg SOLD $26,000 Tumby Park Pty Ltd
46 Rock N Roll Heaven USA Truly Famous Filly Dr John mammino PASSED IN (reserve $45,000) 
Make an Offer		    
