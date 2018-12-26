Captaintreacherous leading two-year-old sire

In 2018 the first crop harness racing sire Captaintreacherous p3,1:47.1 ($3,221,299) is ranked number one among two-year-old pacing money winning sires with $3,307,294 earned.

His leading freshman performer Captain Crunch p, 2, 1:49.1m ($616,113) won the $600,000 Breeders Crown Final in 1:51.3 and the $469,300 Governor’s Cup Final in 1:50.3. Captain Crunch ( Sweet Paprika - Artiscape ) has just been announced as The Dan Patch Two-Year-Old Colt Pacer Of The Year.

Other freshman performers by Captaintreacherous that won over $100,000 include;

Tall Drink Hanover p, 2,1:50m ($362,414) winner of the $454,300 She’s A Great Lady in 1:51.1,

Treacherous Reign p, 2, 1:51.1f ($226,125) winner of three PASS divisions and was placed second in She’s A Great Lady,

De Los Cielos Deo p2,1:51.3f ($196,210) winner of four PASS divisions and second in the $253,000 PASS Final,

Captain Victorious p2,1:51.2f ($141,074) winner of two PASS divisions and Keystone Classic division and second in the Bluegrass Series,

Captain Trevor p2,1:49.2m ($131,904) winner of the International Stallion Stake in 1:49.2 and three KYSS divisions and was placed third in the $250,000 KYSS Final,

Captain Ahab p2,1:50.1s ($119,963) winner of the Nassagaweya, the Champlain and a elimination of the Metro Pace,

Philly Hanover p2,1:53f ($111,415) second in the $253,000 PASS Final, Simpson and Liberty Bell divisions,

Michelon’s Filly p2, 1:52m ($107,636) winner of $148,700 Kidergarten Final and

Workin Ona Mystery p2, 1:49.3M ($100,400) winner of Bluegrass Series in 1:50.3 and International Stallion Stake in 1:49.3.

The service fee for Captaintreacherous, the great son of the immortal Somebeachsomewhere is $25,000 for the 2019 breeding season and his book is already closed three months before the breeding season even starts in North America.

Captaintreacherous is not only the leading money winning two-year-old sire but he is also the leading sire of 1.50 two-year olds with four, he also leads with 37 in 1.55 or better.

Captain Crunch winning The Breeders Crown

At the Lexington Selected Yearling Sale in 2018 in Lexington Kentucky set all-time new record grossing nearly $40 million for 702 yearlings sold - an increase of 9.2% over last year.

Leading the charge on the pacing side were the father-son team Somebeachsomewhere and Captaintreacherous.

“The Beach” was once again the number one pacing sire with 26 yearlings that sold for a total of $2,763,000 and an incredible average of $106,269.

“The Captain” was second behind his sire with total sales of $5,042,000 for 58 yearlings selling for an average of $86,931.

STALLION # SOLD AVERAGE SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 26 $106,269 CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 58 $ 86,931 BETTOR’S DELIGHT 21 $ 70,095 AMERICAN IDEAL 30 $ 49,933 SWEET LOU 26 $ 49,462

The highest priced pacing yearling of the sale was Treasure Trove by Somebeachsomewhere. Treasure Trove, the full brother to Captaintreacherous provided some spirited bidding with the hammer being knocked down at $360,000 and was undoubtedly the highlight of the sale.

Two Captaintreacherous yearling colts sold for $300,000 Hip#41 Das Deo and Hip#54 Force N Fury. Das Deo, is a full brother to the brilliant two-year-old De Los Cielos Deo p,2,1:51.3f, winner of 5 races and $196,210 in stakes earnings this season. Hip #54 Force N Fury was also sold for $300,000 and purchased by Tony Alanga – the trainer of Captaintreacherous. Force N Fury is a half-brother to the $500,000 Messenger Stakes & $281,000 Cane Pace Champion Stay Hungary p,3,1:47.3 ($1,295,709) by Somebeachsomewhere.

Captaintreacherous also sold a filly, Hip #19 Emissary, for $225,000, two colts for $200,000 and 20 yearlings for $100,000+.

Breckon Farms have two outstanding colts by Captaintreacherous for sale at the National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland on the 18th of February 2019. They are Lot 35 Hot And Treacherous and Lot 122 Captain Outrageous.

Lot 35, Hot And Treacherous is the second foal from the lightly raced Bettor's Delight mare Hothooves. Hothooves is a half-sister to several winners including the very good racehorse Cincinnati Kid 1:55 ($490,550). She is also a half-sister to the dam of the super race mare The Orange Agent 1:51.1 ($746,243).

The Orange Agent

Lot 122, Captain Outrageous is from the Christian Cullen two-year-old Group 1 winning mare Veste ($106,021) who in turn is out of the Group 1 winning outstanding mare Coburg ($205,176). Coburg is a half-sister to Stunin Cullen ($1,493,716). This pedigree is choked up with many many winners.

Stunin Cullen winning The Great Northern Derby

Here is the top twenty two-year-old money winning sires in North America for 2018

Captaintreacherous

