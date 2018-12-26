Day At The Track

Captaintreacherous leading two-year-old sire

07:05 AM 26 Dec 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lot 35, Hot And Treacherous Lot 122, Captain Outrageous
Lot 35, Hot And Treacherous
Lot 122, Captain Outrageous

In 2018 the first crop harness racing sire Captaintreacherous p3,1:47.1 ($3,221,299) is ranked number one among two-year-old pacing money winning sires with $3,307,294 earned.

His leading freshman performer Captain Crunch p, 2, 1:49.1m ($616,113) won the $600,000 Breeders Crown Final in 1:51.3 and the $469,300 Governor’s Cup Final in 1:50.3. Captain Crunch (Sweet Paprika - Artiscape) has just been announced as The Dan Patch Two-Year-Old Colt Pacer Of The Year.

Other freshman performers by Captaintreacherous that won over $100,000 include;

Tall Drink Hanover p, 2,1:50m ($362,414) winner of the $454,300 She’s A Great Lady in 1:51.1, 

Treacherous Reign p, 2, 1:51.1f ($226,125) winner of three PASS divisions and was placed second in She’s A Great Lady, 

De Los Cielos Deo p2,1:51.3f ($196,210) winner of four PASS divisions and second in the $253,000 PASS Final, 

Captain Victorious p2,1:51.2f ($141,074) winner of two PASS divisions and Keystone Classic division and second in the Bluegrass Series, 

Captain Trevor p2,1:49.2m ($131,904) winner of the International Stallion Stake in 1:49.2 and three KYSS divisions and was placed third in the $250,000 KYSS Final, 

Captain Ahab p2,1:50.1s ($119,963) winner of the Nassagaweya, the Champlain and a elimination of the Metro Pace, 

Philly Hanover p2,1:53f ($111,415) second in the $253,000 PASS Final, Simpson and Liberty Bell divisions, 

Michelon’s Filly p2, 1:52m ($107,636) winner of $148,700 Kidergarten Final and

Workin Ona Mystery p2, 1:49.3M ($100,400) winner of Bluegrass Series in 1:50.3 and International Stallion Stake in 1:49.3.

The service fee for Captaintreacherous, the great son of the immortal Somebeachsomewhere is $25,000 for the 2019 breeding season and his book is already closed three months before the breeding season even starts in North America.

Captaintreacherous is not only the leading money winning two-year-old sire but he is also the leading sire of 1.50 two-year olds with four, he also leads with 37 in 1.55 or better.

Captain Crunch winning The Breeders Crown

At the Lexington Selected Yearling Sale in 2018 in Lexington Kentucky set all-time new record grossing nearly $40 million for 702 yearlings sold - an increase of 9.2% over last year.

Leading the charge on the pacing side were the father-son team Somebeachsomewhere and Captaintreacherous.  

“The Beach” was once again the number one pacing sire with 26 yearlings that sold for a total of $2,763,000 and an incredible average of $106,269.

“The Captain” was second behind his sire with total sales of $5,042,000 for 58 yearlings selling for an average of $86,931.

                STALLION                                                      # SOLD                                        AVERAGE

SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE                                 26                                           $106,269

CAPTAINTREACHEROUS                                     58                                           $  86,931

 BETTOR’S DELIGHT                                              21                                          $ 70,095

 AMERICAN IDEAL                                                  30                                          $  49,933

SWEET LOU                                                           26                                           $  49,462

The highest priced pacing yearling of the sale was Treasure Trove by Somebeachsomewhere. Treasure Trove, the full brother to Captaintreacherous provided some spirited bidding with the hammer being knocked down at $360,000 and was undoubtedly the highlight of the sale.

Two Captaintreacherous yearling colts sold for $300,000 Hip#41 Das Deo and Hip#54 Force N Fury. Das Deo, is a full brother to the brilliant two-year-old De Los Cielos Deo p,2,1:51.3f, winner of 5 races and $196,210 in stakes earnings this season. Hip #54 Force N Fury was also sold for $300,000 and purchased by Tony Alanga – the trainer of Captaintreacherous. Force N Fury is a half-brother to the $500,000 Messenger Stakes & $281,000 Cane Pace Champion Stay Hungary p,3,1:47.3 ($1,295,709) by Somebeachsomewhere.

Captaintreacherous also sold a filly, Hip #19 Emissary, for $225,000, two colts for $200,000 and 20 yearlings for $100,000+.

Breckon Farms have two outstanding colts by Captaintreacherous for sale at the National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland on the 18th of February 2019. They are Lot 35 Hot And Treacherous and Lot 122 Captain Outrageous.

Lot 35, Hot And Treacherous is the second foal from the lightly raced Bettor's Delight mare Hothooves. Hothooves is a half-sister to several winners including the very good racehorse Cincinnati Kid 1:55 ($490,550). She is also a half-sister to the dam of the super race mare The Orange Agent 1:51.1 ($746,243).

The Orange Agent

Lot 122, Captain Outrageous is from the Christian Cullen two-year-old Group 1 winning mare Veste ($106,021) who in turn is out of the Group 1 winning outstanding mare Coburg ($205,176). Coburg is a half-sister to Stunin Cullen ($1,493,716). This pedigree is choked up with many many winners.

Stunin Cullen winning The Great Northern Derby

Here is the top twenty two-year-old money winning sires in North America for 2018

 
Sire Name Foals Starters Earnings
CAPTAINTREACHEROUS 113 83 3,307,819
SWEET LOU 97 80 3,037,299
SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE 114 90 2,728,894
BETTOR'S DELIGHT 122 91 2,193,894
ART MAJOR 97 67 1,776,966
AMERICAN IDEAL 89 71 1,544,961
SPORTSWRITER 166 118 1,405,649
ALWAYS A VIRGIN 81 48 1,279,739
PET ROCK 104 75 1,019,430
TELLITLIKEITIS 76 47 926,402
A ROCKNROLL DANCE 79 46 915,164
ROCKIN IMAGE 93 65 867,807
WELL SAID 71 54 850,574
SO SURREAL 55 38 773,717
BETTERTHANCHEDDAR 85 57 760,837
MCARDLE 58 38 716,200
HESTON BLUE CHIP 27 18 638,452
BIG JIM 61 33 584,200
ROCK N ROLL HEAVEN 47 29 558,670
BIG BAD JOHN 48 37 557,970
 
Captaintreacherous
 
 
Harnesslink Media
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Captaintreacherous leading two-year-old sire
26-Dec-2018 07:12 AM NZDT
Merry Christmas everyone
24-Dec-2018 17:12 PM NZDT
Foiled Again wins in Canadian farewell
23-Dec-2018 21:12 PM NZDT
I'm Some Graduate upsets Geez Joe
23-Dec-2018 21:12 PM NZDT
Impressive list of drivers in championship
23-Dec-2018 21:12 PM NZDT
Season winds down at Hollywood Dayton Raceway
23-Dec-2018 21:12 PM NZDT
One Bad Night scores - Merriman wins six
23-Dec-2018 21:12 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News