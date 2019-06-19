Captaintreacherous progeny make their mark

Captaintreacherous was outstanding in his clean sweep of the North America Cup, claiming the $1,000,000 harness racing final in 1:48.3 - but his exciting son, 3YO colt Captain Crunch, has outdone his sire, winning the 2019 North America Cup in a Canadian, track and stakes record of 1:47.2!



The exciting million-dollar earning colt was the second of a feature double for



Southern hemisphere breeders just can't wait for their Captain stock to hit the track and with good reason - in North America, he has eight juvenile winners in 1:50 or faster and an incredible 41 in 1:53 or faster and well over $3.7M in progeny earnings! The exciting million-dollar earning colt was the second of a feature double for Captaintreacherous with perfect-record 3YO filly Treacherous Reign laying the foundations earlier on the card with a $454,000 Fan Hanover victory - just outside a record with a time of 1:48.3.