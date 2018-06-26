Captaintreacherous sires first pari-mutuel winner

MILTON, ON - June 25, 2018 - Captaintreacherous, the two-time US Pacer of the Year and winner of $3.1 million, sired his first pari-mutuel harness racing winner on Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Capitano Italiano, a $77,000 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale purchase, delivered as the public's betting choice in 1:54.3 for owner Bruno Comegna, trainer Nicky Comegna and driver Chris Christoforou.

The sixth-foal from Pro Bono Best mare On The Catwalk, Capitano Italiano was bred by Riverview Breeding LLC, Steve Stewart and The Bays Stable LLC. He is a half-brother to past New York Sires Stakes champions Social Scene and It Was Fascination.

Capitano Italiano left from the rail and got away second in the early stages of Monday's contest. Driver Christoforou circled the Comegna trainee to the front in the second-quarter to lead by the half in :58.4 and three-quarters in 1:27.2.

In the stretch, Capitano Italiano sealed the deal with a final-quarter of :27.1 for the 1:54.3 victory.

Monday's start was the first-time Capitano Italiano was paired with driver Christoforou.

"Well-bred colt, very quick, very efficient, very professional and he raced great," said Christoforou. "I picked up the program and saw I was driving him and was very happy about that."

Capitano Italiano is eligible to Woodbine's Grand Circuit events for rookie pacing colts, including the Metro Pace.

A superstar on the racetrack, Captaintreacherous is wasting little time making noise as a sire.

As of June 25, 2018, a total of 19 Captaintreacherous two-year-olds have taken a mark in a qualifier or race with eight of the 19 posting a mile of 1:55 or better.

De Los Cielos Deo is currently the fastest son or daughter of Captaintreacherous. The Ron Burke trainee posted a 1:52.3 mile on June 18 at Gaitway Farm.