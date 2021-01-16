Captaintreacherous son Capt Midnight retires

When a yearling is sold for $350,000 anywhere in the Harness Racing World , you can be sure it will tick all the boxes in relation to Conformation and Pedigree.

Well at Harrisburg in late 2018 a colt named Capt Midnight found himself in a bidding duel and when the hammer dropped he was off to join the powerful Tony Alagna barn in New Jersey.

Tony of course had trained his sire Captaintreacherous to a $3.148 million career, whilst the Dam of this powerful and stunning colt, It Was Fascination, compiled a record of 1.51.2 and $317,222 in prizemoney.

The fact that the first foal of the Dam, Captain Trevor was showing some extreme juvenile speed also helped the Breeder to his big payday. Captain Trevor in fact won six of his nine starts as a 2 year old and joined that elite group of freshman pacers to take a sub 1.50 record - 1.49.2.

Capt Midnight was a readymade two year old evidenced by the fact he powered home his last quarter in 25.2 in his debut race at The Meadowlands in July 2019.

He certainly was the dominant 2 year old in North America for the first half of the 2019 season with victories in the Dream Maker Series Final [in 1.49.4] , the Champlain Stakes, the Nassagaweya Stakes and an Elimination of the rich Metro Stakes - all at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Ontario.

His reinsman Andrew McCarthy was most impressed with his ability after his win the Elimination of the Metro Stakes.

"I rank him probably on top of all the 2 year old's I've ever driven. Once you ask him to go he gives you goose bumps." The racecaller that night described that easy win - "He's a beast, He's a weapon" will Andy McCarthy ever cut him loose."

Capt Midnight is now being retired to Stud duty with a two season resume of - 25 starts, 8 wins, 7 placings and prizemoney of Can$662,286 or US$551,567.

Highlights of that career included ;

## Wins at two in the Nassagaweya Stks , Champlain Stks , Dream Maker Series , International Stallion Stks [Red Mile] and an Elimination of the Metro Stks.

## The leading Stakes winning 2 year old son of Captaintreacherous in 2019.

## Paced in sub 1.48 on three occasions as a 3 year old.

## Paced 14 of his 15 starts as a 3 year old in 1.49.4 or faster. His other start was in a Heat of the Little Brown Jug when he was timed in 1.50.1 on the half mile track.

Bred on a Golden Cross.

Capt Midnight is from the second crop of sensational sire Captaintreacherous and is the second foal of the Stakes winning American Ideal mare It Was Fascination 1.51.2 $317,222.

Captaintreacherous has been a revelation since retiring to Stud in 2015. From his 330 foals of racing age he has sired 217 winners [to 23rd Dec 2020] including an unbelievable 30 in 1.50 and 170 in 1.55. His 270 starters have averaged in excess of $100,000 per starter.

It Was Fascination counted a victory in a New York Sires Stakes Final [3 year old Fillies] amongst her 6 wins and $317,222 in prizemoney.

She now has a unique record of being the only Broodmare in History to produce two sub 1.50 Two Year Olds [from her first two foals] in Captain Trevor 1.49.2 and Capt Midnight 1.49.4.

The cross of Captaintreacherous over the Western Hanover line mares has been a proven recipe for producing " Elite " two and three year old Pacers including;

## Lyons Sentinel 1.49.2 ($1.228 million).

## Tall Drink Hanover 1.48 ($893,532).

## Rocknificent 1.49.1 ($585,040)

## Blue Diamond Eyes 1.51 $546,527 [2yo Filly in 2020]

## Notorious Pink 1.51.2 $276,081 [2yo Filly in 2020].

Capt Midnight is a descendant of the grand Broodmare Romola as is his own sire Captaintreacherous and the sire of his Dam American Ideal .

This Family has arguably been the most productive of Families in the Pacing Stud Book for both Stallions and Millionaire racetrack performers.

Art Major, Sportswriter, Western Ideal, Life Sign, Whats Next [Leading Australian Sire in the 1990's] and Romeo Hanover and Silent Majority in days of old are further examples, whilst two new exciting Stallions to enter the Breeding Shed in 2021 in Tall Dark Stranger and Bettors Wish are further representatives.

In todays World of Harness Racing there is no substitute for extreme speed and Capt Midnight has it bred into him. His sire Captaintreacherous was a 1.47 performer [1.47.1], the sire of his Dam American Ideal was a 1.47 performer [1.47.4] way back in 2005 whilst he also has a double cross [4 X 4] to one of the fastest Pacers in History, Matts Scooter .

Capt Midnight on his arrival in Kentucky for fertility testing.

Capt Midnight has recently been test bred in Kentucky with outstanding results.

He will commence his Breeding career in 2021 based at Premier Acres in Indiana for an introductry fee of $4,000.

Contact Dennis Bontrager on (250) 585 4927

Or email premieracres@gmail.com



