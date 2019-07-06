Capteur De Reve upsets Seeyou Men in Quebec

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Seeyou Men had a perfect trip in the Quebec-Bred Series for older harness racing trotters at the Hippodrome 3R Friday, but Capteur De Reve had other ideas in scoring an upset victory. Driver Stephane Gendron had a big night with four winners.

This was the third and final preliminary round in the Series before next weeks $30,000 finals on Sunday, July 14.

Seeyou Men and driver Stephane Brosseau were the overwhelming 1/9 race favorite in the eighth race co-feature and there was no place or show wagering on the race.

It was Capteur De Reve and driver Stephane Gendron who left like a rocket out of the starting gate and Seeyou Men had to be content to enjoy the two-hole trip in second place.

Capteur De Reve went to the opening quarter mile in a speedy :27.4. He then blacked down the pace as they went past the half mile marker in :59.2. Then Kinnder Dangerous (Pierre Luc Roy) came first-over with Maximuscle (Tyler Jones) grabbing the second-over spot after going off-stride at the start of the race.

Down the backstretch Capteur De Reve continued to be the strong horse, passing the three-quarter pole in 1:29.2 as Kinnder Dangerous could not gain ground on the outside, but also boxed in SeeYou Men along the rail.

As they came down the stretch, Seeyou Men finally had room to trot along the rail but it was too late as Capteur De Reve had plenty of trot and went on to win by one and one-quarter lengths in 1:59.3. Seeyou Men was second.

It was the first win of the season in four starts for Capteur De Reve. The five-year-old gelding by Muscle Mass is a three-time Quebec Series champion and is trained by Maxime Velaye for the Provoquante Stable of Mirabel, who bred and owns him. He paid $12.00 to win.

In the older trotting mares division, race six, it was Lucky Promesses and driver Francis Picard who stole the show from the rail.

Quickly leaving and taking command of the race with Eau Naturelle (Simon Delisle) sitting in second place, Lucky Promesses held off a first-over Kascara Rosa (Stephane Brosseau) at the half mile and three-quarters. Then coming down the stretch, Lucky Promesses started to bear out and allowed Eau Naturelle to come up the rail and near collar the leader.

But Lucky Promesses was her best Friday and held on for the victory by a neck over Eau Naturelle with a late closing Y S Suzanne (Guy Gagnon) third in the photo.

The time of the race was 1:59.3. It was the second win this year for Lucky Promesses, who is trained by Francis Richard for owners Bruno Morin of St-Lazare-De-Bellechasse and Dany Genois of Quebec City. The six-year-old daughter of Lucky Fool paid $10.10 to win.

The first two-year-old race of the season took place in the third race with a real slugfest between pacesetter Gaudi Kir (Windfall Blue Chip) and Eclat De Rire (Leader Bayama) in the backstretch as those two paced a final half mile in :58.2 en route to Eclat D Rire winning by a half length in 2:01. Eclat De Rire ($2.80) is trained by Maxime Velaye and was bred and is owned by Guy Corbeil of Mirabel.

Track Notes: Both Yves Tessier and Maxime Velaye had training double and Stephane Gendron drove their winners.

Live racing resumes Sunday at 1:00 pm. Featured will be three divisions of the Quebec-Bred Series for older pacers. Featured will be Atomic Million AM going for his fourth straight victory. The mares two divisions are headlined by YS Tallia and Lit De Rose.

For a free race program, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.