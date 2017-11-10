Day At The Track

€120,000 Prix Marcel Laurent at Vincennes

05:38 AM 10 Nov 2017 NZDT
Carat Williams, harness racing
Carat Williams (file photo)
Le Trot Photo

November 9, 2017 - Today’s Gr. II Prix Marcel Laurent (purse €120,000, 2100 meters autostart, 10 four and five year old European starters) kicked off for some a path to the harness racing Prix d’Amerique.

This field may be the best in the age class in Europe and what a victory it was for 1.11.3kr timed front striding Carat Williams (5m Prodigious-Miss Williams) teamed with David Thomain for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Francoise Deboudaud.

This win was the sixth in succession for Carat Williams and increased his career earnings to €794,240.

Day Or Night In (5m Muscle Hill-Ellie America) rallied for second driven by trainer Johan Untersteiner. Third was Urlo Dei Venti (4m Mago d’Amore-Armbro Wealthy) with Enrico Bellei up for trainer Gennaro Casillo. Django Riff (4m Ready Cash-Rasta Perrine) and Diabo du Noyer (4m Jasmin de Flore-Une et Indivisible) were fourth and fifth, ahead of Treasure Kronos that traveled comfortably in the death seat but could not sustain her stretch bid.

Fractions were steady (1.09.2kr with 1500 remaining; 1.11.1kr at the 1000; 1.11.9kr with 500 meters to go).

The winning Carat Williams was the 2/5 favorite while the next pair were off at 11/1 and 45/1 respectively.

Thomas H. Hicks

