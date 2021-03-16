Carla chalks up her first city win

Anyone in harness racing will tell you that personal milestones are not always easy to achieve, so hard-working Bendigo harness racing trainer Carla Innes-Goodridge truly enjoyed her success at Melton on Saturday night.

Carla, who works a small team at her hometown track, landed her first metropolitan winner when up-and-coming trotter Zarem scored impressively.

“We thought he had some chance because he’s run a few placings and went super in a very strong race in town at his previous start,” she said.

“That run he was way out of his class because it was virtually a free-for-all event. He got cleaned up, but then a few days later come out and trialled the place down.”

Five-year-old gelding Zarem ( Wishing Stone -Broadacrossthebeam (Keystone Salute) was well-handled by Ellen Tormey, who is in red hot form.

Carla said she is always confident when she hands over the reins to Ellen.

“She knows the horse very well. While he can be quick, he’s better when he’s driven cold and he just doesn’t like the whip. Ellen knows just how to handle him,” she said.

Beginning two off the inside on the back row, Tormey was quick to duck down behind the leader when the horse beside her galloped shortly after the start.

“It was so nice to get some luck for a change. We were always in the box seat then, and Ellen ripped up the sprint lane and scooted away to win easily,” Carla said.

View the race replay click here!

Known as “Zac” at home, the square-gaiter has now won seven races with 21 placings from 53 starts for a bankroll of over $77,000.

Zarem was originally only having a quick stop-over at the stables of Innes-Goodridge as the owners believed he was better suited to compete in Queensland.

“He’d shown ability now and again, but I think he ended up staying with me because he had the VicBred bonus. The three owners are great guys and I told them that I would give him a go. Thankfully he’s continued to keep on improving,” Carla said.

“One of the secrets has definitely been to work him against other horses. He just won’t work on his own. My husband Dean drives a pacemaker in front because he’s spot-on with a stopwatch.

“Dean is a teacher, so we are up before sunrise most times, but it’s all worth it because we think Zarem can work through the grades. He’s back at Melton next Saturday and with Ellen unavailable, we’ve put Jason Lee on him. He knows the horse and has won twice with him.”

Carla, a daughter of legendary horseman Kevin “Boofa” Innes, has been around horses all her life.

“I was born into it, along with my brother Grant who trains down the road at Inglewood,” she said.

“I wanted to drive from an early age, but dad was stubborn. He was old school, so I became a strapper…in the end probably a really, really good strapper!”

Carla did eventuallly get to drive in races, and while she enjoyed it, decided she didn’t do it enough and it was better to book the top drivers.

“I also lost the sight in one eye after a car accident in 1982. The seatbelt broke when we hit a tree and I went through the windscreen. I’m really lucky to be alive so I’m happy to stick to the training side of it,” she said.

The stable has three horses in work, all square-gaiters, although a former Queensland pacer recently arrived to be tried out.

“It’s not by design that we have trotters. It’s just ended up that way and we’re not complaining one bit,” she said.

As well as training, Carla works as a track attendant at both Bendigo and Kilmore meetings.

“I’ve probably been doing it for 10 years now. I enjoy it and it also gives me a chance to regularly catch-up with brother Grant, who has been at it at Bendigo for 17 years,” she said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura