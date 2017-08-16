Day At The Track

European feature - The Aby Stora Prix

04:58 AM 16 Aug 2017 NZST
Midnight Hour
Midnight Hour, inside, in the raceoff victory
ATG Photo

The European harness racing featured event on August 12th was the Aby Stora Prix with two heats (post positions reversed) contested each over 1640 meters autostart. Each heat carried a 400,000SEK purse with the final purse being 1,200,000SEK.

Midnight Hour (6g Diesel Don-Quanne Kemp-Express Ride) took the two-horse raceoff in well-rated fashion timed in 1.16.9kr. Iikka Normonen drove the winner for trainer Ossi Nurmonen as that team bested Muscle Hustle (4m Muscle Mass-Crown Laurel-Cantab Hall) driven by trainer Robert Bergh. Muscle Hustle won the second heat timed in 1.11kr over Turno d’Azzurra (5m Love You) and third finishing Volstead. Midnight Hour won the first heat timed in 1.10.7kr over Turno d’Azzurra and BBS Sugarlight. 

Aby Stora Prix organizers are reported to be considering a change to one heat over an extended distance in the future, in an effort to attract some of the better campaigners from France.

Other winners of note on the August 12 Aby card included Diamanten (4m Adrian Chip-Iata Kill-Ata Star L) for Robert Bergh timed in 1.12.5kr in an event worth 200,000SEK to the winner. Later the Lyon Grand Prix for 500,000SEK for first place went to 12/1 Spitcam Jubb (6g Campbell Hall) timed in 1.14.6kr over 2140 meters and driven by Peter Ingves.

Carla de Felliere (5f Quido du Goutier-Toccata du Bouffey) took Cabourg’s August 11 Quinte+ Prix Bruno Coquatrix (purse €45,000, 2750 meters, 14 starters) timed in 1.14kr for driver Anthony Barrier. J.P. Marmion  owns and trains this mare that was off at 10.5/1. 3.6/1 Bolt (6m Prince Gede-Souvola) secured second for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Christophe Gallier, ahead of 3/1 Comte du Vivier (5g Prince Gede-Jonque du Vivier) driven by Dominik Locqueneux.

At Cagnes-sur-Mer was the Prix des Blevets (purse €46,000, 2925 meters, 13 European starters). Baby Lou Max (6g Gazouillis-Kamatie) scored timed in 1.13.8kr for Nicolas Mortagne. Zonguldak (8g Love You-Heartenings Crown) was second for Christophe Martens. That day at Enghien was the Prix de l’Odeon (purse €43,000, 2875 meters) and Erable du Vivier (3g Pine Chip Wood-Tendre du Vivier) was victorious for Clement Duvaldestin timed in 1.19.7kr.

History of Aby Stora Prix since 1976

Year Winner HER Country Time Father Driver Second Third
2016 A Guy of Héripré M. 8 Flag of France la France 1'11 " Orlando Vici Björn Goop Propulsion  
2015 Support Justice M.6 Flag of Norway Norway 1'11 "6 Kadabra Geir-Vegard Gundersen Västerbo Highflyer  
2014 Order Crowe H.11 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'12 "1 Juliano Star Örjan Kihlström Quid Pro Quo  
2013 Sebastian K. M.7 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'11 "5 Korean Jorma Kontio Save the Quick  
2012 Sebastian K. M.6 Flag of Sweden Sweden   Korean Åke Svanstedt (No finals)  
2011 Fast Lebel H.6 Flag of France la France   Ginger Somolli Eric Raffin (No finals)  
2010 Lisa America F.5 Flag of Italy Italy   Varenne Torbjörn Jansson (No finals)  
2009 Torvald Palema M. 8 Flag of Sweden Sweden   Alf Palema Åke Svanstedt (No finals)  
2008 Garland Cronos H.5 Flag of Italy Italy 1'13 "1 Viking Kronos Lutfi Kolgjini The Admiral Mauzun  
2007 Giant Superman H.8 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'13 "5 Giant Force Fredrik B Larsson Bird of Fire  
2006 Red Chili Pirat M.7 Flag of Sweden Sweden   Giant Chill Örjan Kihlström (No finals)  
2005 Gidde Palema M.10 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'13 "3 Alf Palema Åke Svanstedt Steinlager  
2004 Steinlager M.6 Flag of Norway Norway 1'13 "5 Good As Gold Per Oleg Midtfjeld Infant of Bossis Giant Superman
2003 Gidde Palema M. 8 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'12 "1 Alf Palema Åke Svanstedt Couch Doctor Scarlet Knight
2002 Victory Tilly cH7 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'13 "5 Quick Pay Stig Johansson Legendary Lover K. Royal Tin
2001 Royal Tin H.9 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'13 "1 Ulf of Ombrée Jorma Kontio Com Hector Victory Tilly
2000 Victory Tilly H.5 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'13 "3 Quick Pay Stig Johansson Frisky Frazer Gidde Palema
1999 General of Pommeau M.5 Flag of France la France 1'14 "4 Sébrazac Jules Lepennetier Edu's Speedy Rite On Line
1998 Rite On Line M.7 Flag of Norway Norway 1'14 "3 Supergill Atle Hamre Ezira Josselyn Zoogin
1997 Gentle Star M.5 Flag of Norway Norway 1'15 " Speedy Tomali Gunleif Tollefsen Rite On Line Zoogin
1996 Zoogin M.7 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'14 "3 Zoot Suit Åke Svanstedt His Majesty Abo Volo
1995 Zoogin M.6 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'13 "6 Zoot Suit Åke Svanstedt copiad His Majesty
1994 Houston Laukko M.6 Flag of Finland Finland 1'13 "8 Choctaw Brave Jorma Kontio copiad Sea Cove
1993 Queen L F.7 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'13 "2 Crowntron Stig H Johansson Sea Cove Nordin Hanover
1992 Sea Cove M.6 Flag of Canada Canada 1'14 "5 Bonefish Jos Verbeeck Kosar Somollison
1991 Prince Mystic M.5 Flag of the United States United States 1'14 " Mystic Park Atle Hamre Peace Corps Nordin Hanover
1990 Dream of Udon M.7 Flag of France la France 1'14 " Éjakval Yves Dreux Jet Ribb Red Rhone
1989 Quellou cH7 Flag of France la France 1'14 "9 Bellouet Pierre Levesque Napoletano Lord Quick
1988 ourasi M. 8 Flag of France la France 1'14 "5 Greyhound Jean-René Gougeon Sugarcane Hanover Napoletano
1987 Jet Ribb H.5 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'14 "8 Count's Pride Hans G. Eriksson Big Spender Grades Singing
1986 Utah Bulwark F.7 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'14 "3 Utah IX Stig Johansson Grades Singing Hallon Brunn
1985 Minou of the Dungeon M.7 Flag of France la France 1'15 "4 Quioco Olle Goop Ellizar H. Noble Asset
1984 The Onion M.5 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'14 "8 Quick Pay Stig Johansson Legolas Shane T. Hanover
1983 Legolas H.5 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'14 "6 Glasgow Thomas Nilsson Snack Bar Ideal of the Gazeau
1982 Ideal of the Gazeau M. 8 Flag of France la France 1'15 "6 Alexis III Eugene Lefèvre Nino Blazing Keystone Patriot
nineteen eighty one Ideal of the Gazeau M.7 Flag of France la France 1'18 "4 Alexis III Eugene Lefèvre Mustard Dartster F
1980 Express Gaxe M.6 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'15 " Express Rodney Gunnar Axelryd Lionel Minbar Ianthin
1979 Hadol of the Vivier M.6 Flag of France la France 1'15 "5 Mitsouko Jean-René Gougeon Little Evander Tarok
1978 Charm Asserdal F.5 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'16 "9 Train Bloc Heikki Korpi Express Gaxe Little Evander
1977 Micko Tilly M.7 Flag of Sweden Sweden 1'16 "3 Frances Nibs Olle Lindqvist Opal H Duke Iran
1976 Dines P F.6 Flag of France la France 1'18 "9 Seddouk Michel Feuillet Arbont Clissa

Thomas H. Hicks

