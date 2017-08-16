European feature - The Aby Stora Prix

The European harness racing featured event on August 12th was the Aby Stora Prix with two heats (post positions reversed) contested each over 1640 meters autostart. Each heat carried a 400,000SEK purse with the final purse being 1,200,000SEK.

Midnight Hour (6g Diesel Don -Quanne Kemp- Express Ride ) took the two-horse raceoff in well-rated fashion timed in 1.16.9kr. Iikka Normonen drove the winner for trainer Ossi Nurmonen as that team bested Muscle Hustle (4m Muscle Mass -Crown Laurel- Cantab Hall ) driven by trainer Robert Bergh. Muscle Hustle won the second heat timed in 1.11kr over Turno d’Azzurra (5m Love You ) and third finishing Volstead. Midnight Hour won the first heat timed in 1.10.7kr over Turno d’Azzurra and BBS Sugarlight.

Aby Stora Prix organizers are reported to be considering a change to one heat over an extended distance in the future, in an effort to attract some of the better campaigners from France.

Other winners of note on the August 12 Aby card included Diamanten (4m Adrian Chip -Iata Kill- Ata Star L ) for Robert Bergh timed in 1.12.5kr in an event worth 200,000SEK to the winner. Later the Lyon Grand Prix for 500,000SEK for first place went to 12/1 Spitcam Jubb (6g Campbell Hall ) timed in 1.14.6kr over 2140 meters and driven by Peter Ingves.

Carla de Felliere (5f Quido du Goutier -Toccata du Bouffey) took Cabourg’s August 11 Quinte+ Prix Bruno Coquatrix (purse €45,000, 2750 meters, 14 starters) timed in 1.14kr for driver Anthony Barrier. J.P. Marmion owns and trains this mare that was off at 10.5/1. 3.6/1 Bolt (6m Prince Gede -Souvola) secured second for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Christophe Gallier, ahead of 3/1 Comte du Vivier (5g Prince Gede -Jonque du Vivier) driven by Dominik Locqueneux.

At Cagnes-sur-Mer was the Prix des Blevets (purse €46,000, 2925 meters, 13 European starters). Baby Lou Max (6g Gazouillis -Kamatie) scored timed in 1.13.8kr for Nicolas Mortagne. Zonguldak (8g Love You -Heartenings Crown) was second for Christophe Martens. That day at Enghien was the Prix de l’Odeon (purse €43,000, 2875 meters) and Erable du Vivier (3g Pine Chip Wood -Tendre du Vivier) was victorious for Clement Duvaldestin timed in 1.19.7kr.

History of Aby Stora Prix since 1976

Thomas H. Hicks