Carlas Pixel perfect for Purdon and Braun

A patient Mark Purdon drive has delivered a second successive Ladyship Cup for Carlas Pixel and harness racing trainer Dean Braun, increasing the mighty mare’s stakes to almost the half-million-dollar mark.

From three back on the pegs Purdon steered Carlas Pixel wide at the turn and she picked off all comers to salute by 1.4m, the 1:51.7 mile rate a race record.

Purdon said he was patient in the running with Braun believing “she would be better for the run”.

“It’s great to win one for Dean, he’s been a great mate for a couple of years now so nice to put the colours on,” Purdon said.

The Group 1 $100,000 victory was much enjoyed by owners Mark Denyer and Shannon Nixon, who have much to look forward too with MC Rob Auber revealing the mare was in foal to Bettors Delight .

“She’s a wonderful mare, great owners and they're easy to train for,” Braun said. “She’s just a beautiful horse and I’m so proud of what she’s been able to achieve.”

Braun said it was the brilliant career – including $465,128 in stakes and now a second Group 1 amid 18 wins – which almost didn’t happen.

“She went to a maiden three-year-old at Kilmore one night. I remember Jason Lee drove her, she sat in the trail and got beaten 70," Braun said

“I backed her up four days later and said to Mark, if she doesn’t go any good I will send her to stud.

“She just went from strength to strength from there and has won about ($400,000) since.”

Trots Media - Michael Howard