Carlos kicks early goal

The Robert Dunn trained Carlos Bromac capitalised on a perfect sit behind leader Onesmartfella to win the Macca Lodge Mobile Pace at the Invercargill Harness Racing meeting at Ascot Park today (Saturday).

“I drew one, got a nice trail all the way so that helped but he did it quite nice,” said driver John Dunn after the win.

The winning margin was a length and a half from a brave Onesmartfella who was worked over twice in the lead.

Carlos Bromac was bought by Robert and John Dunn for $33,000 at the Christchurch Yearling Sales.

He’s out of the unraced Art Major mare Cha Cha Bromac and is closely related to Attorney General, Cullen Bromac and a host of other winners.

“At two he wasn’t the best of pacers but his gait’s got a lot better now. We still have a wee bit to work on.”

Dunn says the horse will stay down in Southland for Thursday’s Winton meeting.

“If he goes nice there we’ll leave him down for the Nuggets (Nuggets Final) then take him home and regroup. He’s paid up for the Sires Stakes so hopefully he improves enough for that.”

The three year old Bettor’s Delight gelding is part-owned by Southlander Charlie Templeton.

“He loves it old Charlie. It’s good to bring a horse down here because he flies up (to Christchurch) all the time and watches his horses go.”

Templeton has owned a few horses over the years and currently races the three win Mach Three mare Nakuru and her unraced two year old half-sister Shanika out of the Dunn stable.

John Dunn was also successful early in the day when he drove the Shannon Armour trained gelding Dalness Arizona to win at odds of 20 to 1.



Dalness Arizona holds on to beat Hans Ideal – Photo Bruce Stewart

Other winners on the day included Emmersyn Lee for Canterbury trainer Jim Curtin, Winning Bones which won after a daring drive by Brent Barclay and the Brad Mowbray trained Kingmaker.