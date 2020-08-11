Carmel got the chocolates - but no salute!

Carmel Belot with her mum Pat after Levina landed the money at Echuca last season

Popular Goulburn Valley harness racing trainer-driver Carmel Belot is still kicking herself after she forgot to give her mum a victory wave as she crossed the line at Echuca.

"I told my mum Pat that if I won, I'd raise my arm and give her a little wave as I went over the finish line," Carmel, of Lancaster, near Kyabram, said.

"To be honest, I didn't really think about it at the time- and I wasn't sure that I'd actually won the race because our horse is so small and the other one was huge so it was hard to line them up!" she said.

"Mum is in Wallan, in the Mitchell Shire of Melbourne, and can't be at the meetings at the moment because of the COVID-19 restrictions. But I knew she'd be watching on TV and would have put a few dollars on."

But at better than 20-1 odds the six-year-old bay mare Levina ( Majestic Son -Flash Muscles (Muscles Yankee), who Carmel races with her husband Bruce, got the judge's verdict in the Trot Handicap by a short half head over Get Smart Max, trained by Heather Morrissey, of Woodvale, near Bendigo.

Watch the race click here.

The fighting finish brought back memories of more than 45 years ago when Heather (nee Birthisel) was one of a pioneering group that saw women permitted to compete against men in races.

"I came along a bit later than Heather, who was among the first ones to blaze the trail for us," Carmel (nee Conboy) said.

"After I started, it took me 10 attempts to get my first winner. I drove a horse called Greig (named after champion North Melbourne footballer Keith Greig) which was owned by mum. It was at Kilmore on August 29, 1983," she said.

"Mum was only a breeder and loved that side of things, while my dad John was a well-known bookmaker."

Carmel said while growing up at Doreen, north-east of Melbourne, she wasn't allowed to have horses when she was young.

"But when my uncle Keith Hogan packed up from Ascot Vale and moved out to be with us, I was rapt because he trained horses and was a breaker. I think Yarrambat was just starting up then," she said.

"He had a freak two-year-old at one stage in the early 80s in Bayadere (by Black Gamecock) which was one of the terrific John Glide breeding line. It was winning some of the real top races for driver Peter Caldow. When Peter was killed in a road accident, the horse only ever won one more race and that was with another great reinsman in Andrew Peace."

Carmel said the first-ever horse she trained to win would always be special as it was driven by Caldow.

"It was Bohrah, a 10-year-old, and he'd helped me get my driver's licence. The race was at Bendigo on the old track on March 3, 1980. Peter's mother Mary, who still lives at Melton, believes it was the only trotting winner that Peter ever drove, so that's fantastic," she said.

Carmel, who trains on a property at Lancaster, said while any win was a good one, the one that sticks in her mind was her first with Greig.

"The horse was my best little mate and a pet as I'd been with him since he was a foal," she said.

Carmel said her husband Bruce was a great supporter with her harness racing pursuits.

"He's not all that hands on preferring to leave it me, but says he loves the horses," she said.

"I reckon that's probably because they have provided him with a job over the years because he was a fencing contractor!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura