Carmine Fusco dies with COVID-19

Carmine Fusco, a harness racing trainer, passed away Wednesday morning, his family told NJ.com.
One of the six members of a New Jersey family hospitalized with COVID-19 after losing a relative to the virus last week has died, the family said Wednesday.
He was one of half a dozen family members hospitalized after the death of Rita Fusco-Jackson, a 55-year-old religious education teacher from Freehold. She passed away on Friday, according to a Facebook post from Co-Cathedral of St Robert Bellarmine.
Officials indicated she was the second person in New Jersey to die as a result of COVID-19.
At least six of her relatives in New Jersey and Pennsylvania contracted the virus, NJ.com reported. More than a dozen other members of the family are being tested.
“This has been devastating for all of us,” Elizabeth Fusco, the victim’s sister, told the news outlet. “Our hearts are broken over losing our sister, Rita. We just need help in saving our family members with life-saving medication.”
Four other family members are at CentraState Medical Center, NJ.com reported. It is the same hospital where Fusco-Jackson died, officials indicated.
Fusco-Jackson’s brother is in a hospital in Pennsylvania, and is also in critical condition, according to NJ.com.
More than 425 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed throughout the state of New Jersey, officials said Wednesday.
A total of five people in that state have died.