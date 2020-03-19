Day At The Track

Carmine Fusco dies with COVID-19

08:51 AM 19 Mar 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Corona Virus.JPG

Carmine Fusco, a harness racing trainer, passed away Wednesday morning, his family told NJ.com.

One of the six members of a New Jersey family hospitalized with COVID-19 after losing a relative to the virus last week has died, the family said Wednesday.

He was one of half a dozen family members hospitalized after the death of Rita Fusco-Jackson, a 55-year-old religious education teacher from Freehold. She passed away on Friday, according to a Facebook post from Co-Cathedral of St Robert Bellarmine.

Officials indicated she was the second person in New Jersey to die as a result of COVID-19.

At least six of her relatives in New Jersey and Pennsylvania contracted the virus, NJ.com reported. More than a dozen other members of the family are being tested.

“This has been devastating for all of us,” Elizabeth Fusco, the victim’s sister, told the news outlet. “Our hearts are broken over losing our sister, Rita. We just need help in saving our family members with life-saving medication.”

Four other family members are at CentraState Medical Center, NJ.com reported. It is the same hospital where Fusco-Jackson died, officials indicated.

Fusco-Jackson’s brother is in a hospital in Pennsylvania, and is also in critical condition, according to NJ.com.

More than 425 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed throughout the state of New Jersey, officials said Wednesday.

A total of five people in that state have died.

Printed with permission of The New York Daily News

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Commission continues license suspensions
19-Mar-2020 15:03 PM NZDT
COVID-19 highlights Post Time Thursday
19-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Notice - Tioga & Vernon stable area
19-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Carmine Fusco dies with COVID-19
19-Mar-2020 08:03 AM NZDT
Sire Stakes encouraging Online payments
18-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Hambletonian Society processing Stakes Payments
18-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Frank J. Bellino, 85 passes
18-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News