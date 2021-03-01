Carnival of Miracles set to finish in style

Victoria's powerful influence on NSW’s Carnival of Miracles is set to finish in style at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Saturday night.

Our raiders won all three heats of the NSW Oaks before filling second, third and fourth spots in the final.

Maajida won the last of the Ladyship Mile leads-up and then the unheralded Miss McGonagall ran the race of her life for second in the Ladyship itself behind Stylish Memphis.

Victorians then won two of the three NSW Derby heats last Saturday night, while recently “adopted” Victorian Wolf Stride and Out To Play raced their way into the Miracle Mile to fly our flag.

Sure they’ll both need luck to beat defending champ King Of Swing, but Wolf Stride seems to get better every time he goes to the races and his win last Saturday night was something to behold.

Trainer-driver Anthony Butt summed it up best: “I see this like the year My Field Marshal won it for us. He’ll need others to make the race for him, but he’s certainly good enough if that happens.”

In the Derby markets, Victorian pair Patsbeachstorm ($3) and Idyllic ($3.20) head the betting with another of “ours”, Act Now, fourth pick at $7.

Only tough and classy local Tasty Delight seems to stand in their way.

Patsbeachstorm could provide some consolation for trainer-driver David Moran, who had hoped to be winning the Miracle Mile this weekend with Lochinvar Art.

Moran has loved Patsbeachstorm since day one, but almost lost him to what’s presumed to have been a spider bite about eight months ago.

“He had a toxic reaction and was down and out. They can’t say for sure what it was, but think it’s a 95 per cent chance it was a spider bite,” he said.

“It’s as much a relief as anything to have him back and going so well.

“He was terrific the other night and I know how much that run will bring him on again for the final. It was only his fourth run after 11 months out.”

Patsbeachstorm gave the classy and tough Act Now three lengths start, zoomed straight past him and blazed by far the fastest of the three heats with a 1min53.5sec mile rate for 2400m.

In contrast, our other main Derby hope, Idyllic, led and had little more than a soft track workout to win his heat in a dawdling 1min57.5sec mile rate.

But we know how good Idyllic is and he’ll take some beating.

That said, Patsbeachstorm oozes this X-factor and explosive speed which gives him the nod in my book.

Victoria will also be represented in other features on Saturday night like the Group 1 Trotters’ Mile, Group 1 Bohemia Crystal free-for-all and Tanyia Harris 4YO Mares.

It’s been a golden few months for harness racing and Saturday night at Menangle will be a great way to celebrate it.