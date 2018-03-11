Carobbean Pacetry takes out $40,000 Open

YONKERS, NY, Friday, March 9, 2018—Carobbean Pacetry (Jordan Stratton, $7.40) held off 2-1 choice Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum) in a two-speed number Friday night (March 9th), winning Yonkers Raceway’s $40,000 harness racing filly and mare Open Handicap Pace.

Wide early from post position No. 5, Carobbean Pacetry worked around her rival, making the lead before a :27.2 opening quarter-mile. She then rated a :57.1 middle half (:56.1, 1:24.3), easier since the only one to move at her from a from-seventh L A Delight (Marcus Johansson).

Carobbean Pacetry opened a pair of lengths off the final turn, whipping Gina Grace N by a length-and-a-quarter in 1:53.3. L A Delight was a quite credible third, with Safe from Terror (Matt Kakaley) and Itty Bitty (Jason Bartlett) settling for the minors.

For second choice Carobbean Pacetry, a 7-year-old daughter of Somebeachsomewhere owned by Meir Geller and trained by Eldo Leonelli, it was her fourth win in eight seasonal starts. The exacta paid $23.40, with triple returning $234.50.

Any number of these lasses, as well as those in Friday’s subsequent $30,000 Filly and Mare Preferred PAce—won by Mach it a Par (Bartlett) in 1:54.4—are being pointed toward next Friday’s night (March16th) opening round of the Blue Chip Matchmaker

Frank Drucker