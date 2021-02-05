Art Major lookalike - Carrera Rapido

Recently we trawled through our archive photos while researching leading dual hemisphere harness racing sires and came across this photo of a juvenile Art Major …well that’s what we thought, but not quite.

You see, we were of course mistaken and although that was our resounding first impression, we knew it couldn’t be because we were looking at pictures from the yearling draft of the NZB 2021 Christchurch Yearling Sales.

The “doppelganger” you ask? Who made us do the double take?

Well his name is Carrera Rapido (which perhaps aptly translates to race + quick !) and he’s Lot 199, a son of the superstar sire in Art Major out of the regally bred mare Real Courage – herself a daughter of a ¾ Sister to another Champion in Christian Cullen. She herself won three races as a 3yo before being TT in 1.55.9 and retired to stud.

Lot 199 - Carrera Rapido

Take a look for yourself and look at the traits that Art Major has stamped on this young colt, from his signature neck arch through to his strong shoulder and length of barrel.

Art Major

Real Courage is a daughter of Real Desire who has crafted and enviable record as broodmare sire after his already established legacy as a sire in NA ( JC edit as you see fit)

The direct maternal family of Christian Cullen, Kate’s First (race details), More the Better (race details(, Orl Black (race details), Rockstar Angel (race details) to name a few in a family continuing to remind us of its incredible relevance to our racing industry.

Art Major needs no introduction to the NZ buyer having been the leading sire of juveniles and…..(JC to enter stats for Australasia)

This eye catcher is being prepared for the Christchurch sale by Broadfield Lodge and inspections can be arranged by calling David or Adrienne Shadbolt on 03 325 2171.

