Cyber Lane wins €409,600 Derby

September 3, 2017 - Jagersro hosted today’s Swedish Derby events, first the Gr.I national Broline Filly Derby (mares, purse €204,800 , 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters). 3/5 favorite Cash Crowe (4f Ready Cash -Giant Crowe- Gigant Neo ) prevailed timed in 1.11.59kr for driver Johnny Takter and trainer Petri Puro. PP Trav AB owns the winner, now with 10 career wins in only 12 starts. The two length victor won over 14/1 Mulligan (4f Maharajah -Music la Mark) for Thomas Uhrberg, also owner/trainer. 45/1 Unique Juni (4f Uptown Yankee -Staro Unique) took third for driver Peter Untersteiner and trainer H.R. Stromberg.

The Gr. I National Svenskt Trav Derby (males, purse €409,600 , 2640 meters autostart, 12 starters) went to 1.12.8kr timed and 27.4/1 Cyber Lane (4g Raja Mirchi -Sybaris Hanover). Johan Untersteiner trains and drove the winner for Levaux AB. 12/1 Monark Newwen (4m Orlando Vici -Lady Value) was next for trainer/driver Fredrik Persson ahead of 8/1 Global Trustworthy (4m Muscle Hill -Trophy Stand) and Jorma Kontio for trainer Timo Nurmos. 1.2/1 Rajesh Face was fifth and 5.6/1 Policy of Truth was eighth.

At Craon France was the Trophee Vert Prix V and B (purse €80,000 , 2775 meters distance handicap, 13 starters) and the 1.20.5kr timed winner on the rain affected grass was 20/1 Vulcania de Godrel (8f Memphis du Rib -Julietta) reined by Eric Raffin. This was the day’s Quinte+ event. 7.6/1 Uniflosa Bella (9f Jag de Bellouet -Koctiflosa Bella) was second for Antoine Wiels and trainer/owner Jean Paul Marmion. Third was 4/1 Baxter du Klau (6g Oiseau de Feux -Imia Josselyn) handled by J-M Bazire for trainer J.M. Baudouin. Well regarded Tresor Wic was 11th, Bugsy Malone was a dq when making a tired break when challenged in the lane, at 3/5 odds, and All Feeling was sixth.

In the absence of reportedly retired Timoko , the Wolvega featured Grand Prix de Victoria Park (Gr. II, purse €50,000, 2600 meters) went to 6.3/1 Beau Gamin (6g Quinoa du Gers -Cadette) handled by Hugo Langeweg Jr. for trainer Sebastien Guarato for owner J.M. Rancoule. Timed in 1.14kr this winner defeated 14/1 Truman Dairpet (10f Biesolo -Heloise Poterie) and pilot Piet Van Pollaert. Third was 1.9/1 favorite Uppercut de Manche (9g Neutron du Cebe -Nuit de Manche) for driver Damien Bonne and trainer Thierry Raffegeau. The 7/2 odds Swedishman was a dq.

Yesterday at Lahto FI was the Suomalginen Derby worth €150,000 to the winner of this 2650 meter test. The 1.13.3kr clocked winner was Benjamin Evo (4m Kadabra -China Tea Party- Muscles Yankee ) handled by trainer Veijo Hesikanen. Next Direction (4g Orlando Vici -Be My Luxx) was next for Iikka Nurmonen and third was Obrigado (4g Orlando Vici -Oona Cloud) piloted by Antti Teivainen.

Thomas H. Hicks




