Cash Me Out wins in style

07:52 PM 16 Dec 2019 NZDT
Cash Me Out winning in 1:58.2
Melissa Simser-Iovino

Cash Me Out finished up what will likely be an award-winning harness racing season in style on Sunday afternoon at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

The eight year old went coast-to-coast to win his ninth local Open Trot of the campaign as driver Brett Crawford powered the classy Kyle Spagnola trainee out to the early lead, a lead the millionaire trotter would never give up.

Despite posting a sizzling first quarter of 27 seconds, the classy Cash Me Out never relinquished his lead and held on to prevail in 1:58.2 in the season's final feature on closing day of the 2019 meet.

Gemologist (Jordan Derue) was the runner-up for the second straight week in the $18,000 Open for trotters while Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr) earned the show spot.

Cash Me Out's win was number 50 in 200 starts in the illustrious career of the trotter owned by the Traylor Racing Stable of Ballston Spa, NY. The Spagnola trainee is the clear favorite for the Trotter of the Year award which will be announced at the annual holiday banquet scheduled for December 21st.

In Sunday's win, Cash Me Out was the 6-5 betting favorite and led an exacta and triple that paid $21.60 and $143.50, respectively, on closing day. The 2020 racing season will kick off in February.

 

Mike Sardella

