Cassius Bromac gets his first win

Cassius Bromac finally got his first win on the board when he led to win easily at Ascot Park today.

The He’s Watching gelding was unlucky at his last start, so driver Brent Barclay took luck out of play by taking the three year old straight to the lead from Barrier Two.

There he stayed, dictating all the pace and going down to the line to win by two and a half lengths from Canterbury visitor Foregone Conclusion.

Trainer Brett Gray was pleased to get the win but said Cassius Bromac is far from the finished product.

“He goofed around in front but I expected that. He shied and ran out. He’s always been a bit of a character. He seems to be better from in behind because he’s got a bit of speed like he showed last week, but he had to make our own luck today.”

Cassius Bromac was bought at the 2018 Sale of the Stars for $14,000 by Gray and the late Alan Blackler, who was one of the original members of the sixteen strong Makarewa Country Club Syndicate. He’s out of the McArdle mare Cozette Bromac and his second dam Crown Defender is the dam of recent New Zealand Cup winner Cruz Bromac.

Interestingly enough, in the lot before Cassius Bromac at that sale was another quality Southland three year old, Pembrook Playboy which won later in the day.

The MCC Syndicate which has been running for twenty six years is made up of Ron Barron, Margaret West, Errol Forde, Bernie Forde, Alex McLeod, Daryl Hewitson, Michael Booth, Murray Lodge, Bob McKay, Johnny Flynn, Owen McKenzie, Jenny McIvor, Brian Butson, Donna Herrick, Ann Malcolm and Philippa Blackler.

They’d previously raced a number of horses, including Mighty Flying Deal which won five races for them.

Earlier in the race programme today, Magnetic Watch caused a boil over, winning at odds of 48-1. The Robin Swain trained gelding was taken straight to the front and he held on to beat Black Ops by a length and a quarter.

Another He’s Watching three year old Fireforfiddle lead for most of Race Three and although challenged, he proved to be tough and beat Lucas Hood by a nose.

He was driven by Matty Williamson who later drove Gazza Galleon to win for father Phil.

Folklore, owned locally by Advance Agriculture Commercial Director Iain Wilson won for trainer driver Jonny Cox.

The Sportswriter mare came with a late run to win wide out on the track to win by a length and a half from Delight.

In Race Six Cox partnered giant trotter Whatwillbeewillbee to win the main trot of the afternoon. It was the five year old Majestic Son gelding’s second win in as many starts. He’s trained at Tahakopa by Brian Norman.

Cox and Norman paired up later in the programme to win Race Nine with Whata Razzle Dazzle at odds of 12 to 1.