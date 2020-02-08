Cast A Shadow wins second Cup

Cast A Shadow and Allan Beck getting up on the inside to beat Nota Bene Denario.

There was plenty of Deja vu about Cast A Shadow’s win in the Kim McDowell Painting and Decorating Cup at Gore today.

The Real Desire gelding then trained by his owner Brian Nichol, won this race last year when it was run on the grass.

Gore Club President Ross Cleland pointed out that last year Cast A Shadow actually missed nominations altogether, and his trainer was asked if he’d like to start in the Cup instead.

Driven by Brent Barclay, he did just that, and won by half a neck at odds of 38 to 1.

This year new trainer Allan Beck nominated Cast A Shadow for the Cup knowing he was going to race outside his grade.

On Wednesday the club made the decision to transfer to the all-weather track after the area had been hit with heavy rain during the week.

In today’s race Beck positioned the gelding four back on the inside and he came up the passing lane to nab Nota Bene Denario in the shadows of the post.

“I wasn’t confident today, he was racing out of his class. We only put him in because it was over 2600 metres on the grass (originally) and 2700 on the all-weather. He was on the bit the whole way. He won quite comfortably in the finish.”

Today’s winning margin was a neck and his winning odds were 39 to 1 – very similar to last year.

Beck has driven the horse a few times and won on him at Ascot Park in June last year.

Cast A Shadow was transferred to his new stable after Nichol’s stable driver Sam Balloch broke some ribs in the training accident. It was the horse’s second start for his new stable and Beck said he’s made very few changes to the training regime.

“Sarah (daughter) rides him the same regime as Black Ops.”

Black Ops also won today.