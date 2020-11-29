Catrina Stephens enjoying the winning feeling

Catrina Stephens will be keen to build on her early season success when harness racing resumes at the Bermuda Equestrian Centre tonight, starting from 6pm.

“I’m going in with a positive and open mind for a good night of racing and to have fun,” she said.

The 27-year-old has been virtually unstoppable competing with a trio of ponies owned by the Burrows family.

Stephens achieved a personal milestone during the previous race day held on the Remembrance Day holiday after chalking up a remarkable fourteenth consecutive win.

“I never thought I would win like that,” she said. “I was just going out to have fun.

“I thought I might win one or two, but it was OK if I didn’t.

“This is definitely a personal best, to win 14 back-to-back.”

Stephens has made a spectacular comeback from an eight-year hiatus from the sport.

“I never really had any expectations,” she added. “It’s my first season racing these ponies, so the first couple of race days were to get a feel of the ponies and see how they race without being pushed. They all have surprised me so much already.”

Stephens has enjoyed success at the helm of the Burrows family’s mares Shady Maple and Reign of Terror and gelding Whatyatalkinbout.

“I believe that if your ponies are happy, they will enjoy what they are doing,” she explained.

“I would like to think that they are all very happy and a consistent routine will get you far.”

Stephens and Canadian-bred pony Whatyatalkinbout continued to turn heads during the previous race day as they swept both heats in the 1:08/1-1:11/3 division to move up two time bars.

The three-year-old has undergone an amazing transformation this term having made a poor start during its debut campaign last season.

“That’s incredible for him because he was the underdog,” Stephens said. “We started out in the slowest time bar [1:11/4 and slower] and already we have jumped two time bars within three race days.”

By Colin Thompson

Reprinted with permission of The Royal Gazette