Caviart Ally defeats Shartin N

LEXINGTON, KY--A season-long bout of runner-up finishes to division leader Shartin N ended on Sunday, Oct. 6 at The Red Mile as Caviart Ally upended the star pacing mare with a 1:48.3 mile in the $87,000 Fear The Dragon Allerage Farms Mare Pace--sponsored by the Fear The Dragon Syndicate and Midland Acres.

Shartin N, sent the 1-9 favorite, pushed for the front to lead the field of six through a :27.2 first quarter with Kissin In The Sand sitting second and Caviart Ally third and raced uncontested on the front to a :54.3 half.

Driver Andrew McCarthy moved Caviart Ally first over entering the final turn and blitzed Shartin N heading to three-quarters in 1:22. Shartin N drifted from the cones entering the stretch and tried to fend off Caviart Ally but the five-year-old Bettor's Delight mare overpowered the 2018 Dan Patch winner into the final eighth and drew away to victory. Kissin In The Sand chased the pair in third. Shartin N was on a 14-race winning streak.

"We've been waiting for her to beat Shartin," said Judy Chaffee, co-owner of Caviart Ally. "Finally, it happened."

"We tried [to beat Shartin] all different ways," said winning trainer Brett Pelling after the race. "We tried to seat her in behind us, we've tried the two hole and today--this mare's really, really good when the weather's cooled off. Everything about her--she's right on her game right now."

Winning her 23rd race from 69 starts, Caviart Ally--bred by Hanover Shoe Farms--has earned $1,585,716 for owner Caviart Farms.

"My biggest battle right now is to talk Judy and co. into racing her next year," Pelling also said, jokingly, "so we can do it all over again. It's been a great thrill; she's a great mare. She's just one of those horses you love to have in your barn."

Buck Chaffee, co-owner of Caviart Farms, commented on bringing Caviart Ally back as a six-year-old, saying "Things are possible, who knows what will happen. But for her to come and finally beat Shartin--they've raced super all year, and just two fabulous mares."

Buck also confirmed Caviart Ally will race next in the Breeders Crown at Woodbine Mohawk Park.