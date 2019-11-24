Day At The Track

Caviart Ally noses out Shartin N

05:14 PM 24 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Caviart Ally, harness racing
Caviart Ally and driver Andy McCarthy nose out Shartin N

For the third time this season, Caviart Ally has nosed out world champion Shartin N, this time in the $175,000 final of the TVG Series for old harness racing pacing mares. It took the photo finish camera to declare the winner at the Meadowlands Saturday.

Shartin N and driver Tim Tetrick took the lead after the opening quarter mile while Caviart Ally and driver Andy McCarthy were content to sit in second place until the stretch drive. Going head and head to the wire, Caviart Ally came on to win by a nose in a stakes record clocking of 1:48.3. KIssin In The Sand was third.

Trained by Brett Pelling for Caviart Farms of Vienna, VA, it was the ninth win this year for the five-year-old mare by Bettor's Delight. She paid $8.80 to win.

by Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

;

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Caviart Ally noses out Shartin N
24-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
Stormy Kromer, Jack's Legend N win co-features
24-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
Eight consecutive wins for Crockets Cullen N
24-Nov-2019 16:11 PM NZDT
Calvin Hollar achieves 1,000 training wins
24-Nov-2019 16:11 PM NZDT
Six Pack goes out a big winner
24-Nov-2019 16:11 PM NZDT
First Dayton appearance for I'm A Big Deal
24-Nov-2019 16:11 PM NZDT
Track record in Three Diamonds
24-Nov-2019 16:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News