Caviart Ally overpowers Shartin N again

MILTON, ONTARIO, October 26 - Caviart Farms' Caviart Ally ($7.00) sustained a first-over push out of midfield to duel down harness racing divisional standout Shartin N en route to a going-away 1:49.3 score in the $300,000 (U.S.) Breeders Crown Mare Pace on Saturday night (Oct. 26) at Woodbine Mohawk Park.



Caviart Ally stalked patiently in fourth while Kissin In The Sand (Yannick Gingras) and Shartin N (Tim Tetrick) dueled through a :25.4 first quarter. Odds-on favorite Shartin N vacated the pocket and brushed to the lead on the first turn before pulling the half back to :55.4.



Andy McCarthy angled Caviart Ally out from fourth on approach to the final turn, and the 5-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight motored alongside Shartin N nearing three-quarters in 1:22.3. Caviart Ally stuck a head in front past Shartin N with an eighth of a mile to go, and accelerated away to a clear 1:49.3 score. Shartin N was all-out to narrowly hold second over Kissin In The Sand.



Brett Pelling trains 24-time winner Caviart Ally, who also defeated Shartin N in the Allerage at The Red Mile on Oct. 6. The Breeders Crown victory lifts Caviart Ally's career earnings to over $1.7 million.

"It’s pretty awesome after last night," Brett Pelling said. "I was halfway across the track last night, so this time I’ve made it the whole way. It’s great. It’s an awesome event. Breeders Crown, it’s the ultimate for us in the game and I couldn’t be happier. She’s a great tough mare. She’s got a beautiful nature about her and is one tough girl."