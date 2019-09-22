Caviart Ally repeats in Milton Stakes

MILTON, ON - September 21, 2019 - Caviart Ally defended her Milton Stakes title with a harness racing stakes record 1:48.3 victory in Saturday's $250,000 event at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The five-year-old pacing mare shot to the front for driver Andrew McCarthy and never looked back, pacing a :53.3 back-half to secure her second Milton Stakes victory.

"I knew in the post parade she was going to be good," said McCarthy of Caviart Ally. "She usually tells me and she was very focused and had her mind on the job."

A model of consistency, Caviart Ally started from post-eight in the nine-horse field and went off at odds of 4/1. She posted opening fractions of :26.4 and :55, before race-favourite Youaremycandygirl started first-up from fourth.

McCarthy stomped on the gas pedal in the third-quarter, posting a :26.3 split. The duo proceeded to say goodnight to their rivals and sprinted home in :27 to win by a length and three-quarters. Kissin In The Sand finished second, while Seaswift Joy N and Apple Bottom Jeans completed the Superfecta. Youaremycandygirl finished eighth.

Owned by Caviart Farms, Caviart Ally joined the barn of trainer Pelling this season after former trainer Noel Daley returned to his home-country of Australia.

"She's so consistent," said Pelling, noting he was confident when his mare turned for home with the lead. "I just didn't think coming first-up on her and it was the favourite first-up and I said 'that's a big ask' and I was pretty confident. He hadn't pulled the plugs and I thought she was doing it tonight."

Caviart Ally is now six for 15 this season and has hit the board in every start. Her 22nd career victory gives her $432,064 earned this season, bringing her career earnings to $1.5 million for Caviart Farms.

A $2 win ticket on Caviart Ally returned $10.70.