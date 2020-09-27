Caviart Audrey first in wild Shes A Great Lady

MILTON, September 26, 2020 - Caviart Audrey went from second to first following a long inquiry in Saturday's $455,000 Shes A Great Lady at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Scarlett Hanover and driver Andrew McCarthy found a seam late at the pylons after screaming for room throughout the stretch. It appeared instantly that Scarlett Hanover had grabbed the victory, however, the Judges lit the inquiry sign and found Scarlett Hanover caused interference to a pair of horses when searching for room, causing a disqualification to ninth. The incident was a bump to Lady Arthur, causing a chain-reaction bump into Twin B Sunkissed who went off stride.

Nancy Takter trainee Caviart Audrey and driver Yannick Gingras inherited the victory after a very game effort in a race filled with action from start to finish.

Scarlett Hanover blasted to the lead, posting a :26 opening-quarter. Notorious Pink rushed to the top in the second-quarter from fourth and posted blistering fractions of :53.4 and 1:21.4.

Caviart Audrey moved from mid-pack at the half and pressed first-up around the final-turn.

The lead fillies were clearly fatigued from the hot fractions, but gamely dug in. Notorious Pink kept the rail shut, as Scarlett Hanover and McCarthy were crying for room. As expected, the backfield came to life in the lane to set up a wild finish.

A five-across finish saw Scarlett Hanover sneak up the rail to hit the wire first in 1:52.2. Caviart Audrey was second by a head, but was placed first following the inquiry. Notorious Pink was third placed second, while Paulas Bet Hanover was placed third and Best Head West placed fourth.

A daughter of superstars Somebeachsomewhere and Darlins Delight, Caviart Audrey was a $280,000 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale purchase. The victory gives her five wins in six starts and $354,237 in earnings for owners Caviart Farms.

A $2 win ticket on Caviart Audrey returned $3.70.

Mark McKelvie

Woodbine Entertainment,

Mohawk Park

Manager, Communications & Content